FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
signalscv.com
Thousands attend ‘Touch-a-Truck’ event at Central Park
While the headcount was still being tallied, it was estimated that more than 3,000 people attended the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s inaugural “Touch-A-Truck” event in Central Park on Saturday. The event has been held before, but this was the first time it was done as a...
signalscv.com
Vehicle rolls over near Saugus High School
Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle rolled over just down the street from Saugus High School on Centurion Way in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon. According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived at the scene to a rolled-over vehicle the intersection of Centurion Way and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 1:09 p.m.
signalscv.com
Saugus volleyball wins CIF, sweeps Campbell Hall
Centurion girls’ volleyball (33-2) has officially checked off its biggest goal of the season and won CIF. Saugus defeated the Campbell Hall Vikings (29-10) in straight sets to become Division 4 champs in front of a loud and packed gym at Golden Valley on Saturday. The Centurions won the...
signalscv.com
32-year-old SCV woman reported missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Santa Clarita woman, LASD officials said in a news release Tuesday morning. According to the release, Dayan Eishoo, 32 years old, was last seen at about 8:20 p.m. Monday on the 27000...
signalscv.com
SCV residents head to the polls
Election day is upon Los Angeles County, and Santa Clarita Valley residents will finish casting their votes to elect representatives — from federal and state elections to city of Santa Clarita and school districts — along with a slew of measures. Tuesday is the final day for SCV...
signalscv.com
Sheriff’s deputy crashes off embankment on way to work
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy crashed 50 feet off an embankment on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Monday morning, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol. The deputy, who was en route to work when the crash occurred, survived and was transported to the hospital...
signalscv.com
Man struck and killed after crashing on I-5
A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was killed on Interstate 5 early Monday morning after he crashed his car, exited the vehicle and was struck by a pickup truck, according to California Highway Patrol officials. First responders were called to the scene at 3:13 a.m. Monday and the initial call was...
signalscv.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of vandalizing neighbor’s car
A woman was arrested Saturday evening in Canyon Country on suspicion of felony vandalism, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 18000 block of Annes Circle in Canyon Country for reports of vandalism, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms
A San Fernando man was arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms and concealed weapons within his vehicle Friday, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Joshua Greengard, public information officer for the CHP Newhall Office, said CHP officers on patrol of the northbound Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon...
signalscv.com
Hart’s comeback falls short, Claremont wins, 29-26
The Hart Indians (4-7) mounted a late comeback attempt, but it fell short as the Claremont Wolfpack (8-2) won in Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 7 first-round matchup, 29-26, at Valencia High School. Trailing 29-20 with just under three minutes to play in regulation, Hart junior quarterback Timmy Larkins led...
