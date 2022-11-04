Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
Democrat Alexi Giannoulias wins race for Illinois secretary of state
Alexi Giannoulias’ last run for office — in 2010, for President Barack Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat — ended in stinging defeat that halted his political career. Until Tuesday, at least, when Giannoulias, a Democrat, formalized his planned comeback, with a dominant win over Republican Dan Brady in the election for Illinois secretary of state.
wsiu.org
Here are the key election results from Rhode Island
View live election results for key contests in Rhode Island. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wsiu.org
62 state's attorneys suing to block the Safe-T Act issue a joint statement
A bi-partisan group of 62 State's Attorneys from across Illinois released a joint statement Monday on why they believe the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional and a serious threat to public safety. They say the new law violates the constitutional requirement that all bills “shall be confined to a single subject”...
wsiu.org
Maura Healey claims historic victory to become first woman governor in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Democrat Maura Healey scored a decisive and historic victory Tuesday night, becoming the first female governor in Massachusetts and the nation's first openly lesbian governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Healey, the state's Attorney General since 2014, overwhelmed her Republican opponent, former state...
wsiu.org
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward the Bahamas and Florida
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused...
wsiu.org
Here are the key election results from New York
View live election results for key contests in New York. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wsiu.org
WSIU Almanac 11.7.22
Senator Terri Bryant is encouraging constituents to submit a photo and story of their loved one who served our nation so it can be displayed in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol through November 28. Families are asked to submit a photo and brief written story. Submissions may be emailed to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by November 10, 2022, to be included in the Veterans Day Display at the Illinois State Capitol. Submissions will be accepted through November 28, and the display will be updated daily to include new entries. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For questions, please call (217) 782-0956.
Comments / 0