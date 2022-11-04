ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wsiu.org

Democrat Alexi Giannoulias wins race for Illinois secretary of state

Alexi Giannoulias’ last run for office — in 2010, for President Barack Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat — ended in stinging defeat that halted his political career. Until Tuesday, at least, when Giannoulias, a Democrat, formalized his planned comeback, with a dominant win over Republican Dan Brady in the election for Illinois secretary of state.
wsiu.org

Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward the Bahamas and Florida

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused...
wsiu.org

WSIU Almanac 11.7.22

Senator Terri Bryant is encouraging constituents to submit a photo and story of their loved one who served our nation so it can be displayed in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol through November 28. Families are asked to submit a photo and brief written story. Submissions may be emailed to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by November 10, 2022, to be included in the Veterans Day Display at the Illinois State Capitol. Submissions will be accepted through November 28, and the display will be updated daily to include new entries. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For questions, please call (217) 782-0956.
