Senator Terri Bryant is encouraging constituents to submit a photo and story of their loved one who served our nation so it can be displayed in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol through November 28. Families are asked to submit a photo and brief written story. Submissions may be emailed to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by November 10, 2022, to be included in the Veterans Day Display at the Illinois State Capitol. Submissions will be accepted through November 28, and the display will be updated daily to include new entries. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For questions, please call (217) 782-0956.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO