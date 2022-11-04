Read full article on original website
Related
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
Watch “Portraits of PrEP” Boost Knowledge of the Meds to Prevent HIV
Monday, October 24, to Monday, October 31, is PrEP Aware Week 2022, a campaign to raise awareness of HIV prevention medications. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV is available in the United States as either tablets taken daily or an injection administered every other month. The theme of PrEP Aware Week...
Are People Living With HIV More Prone to Long COVID?
People living with HIV may be more likely to develop long-term symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection—commonly known as long COVID—and this might be related to differences in immune function, according to research published in the October 1 edition of AIDS. The study, conducted by Michael Peluso, MD, of the...
Long-Term Study Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV 2022
Sunday, October 23, marks the ninth annual National Day of Action to End Violence Against Women Living With HIV, a campaign organized by the Positive Women’s Network–USA (PWN-USA). The day of action aims to highlight the fact that women living with HIV are more likely to experience intimate...
A New Film Honors Latino AIDS Icon Pedro Zamora—and You Can Stream It This Week!
Pedro Zamora was a Cuban-American AIDS educator in Miami when he was cast in the third season of MTV’s reality TV show The Real World: San Francisco, which aired in 1994. One of the first openly gay and HIV-positive people depicted on television, Zamora won over viewers with his charisma, smarts and, yes, movie-star looks. “I thought being on the series would be a great way to show how a young person actually deals with HIV and AIDS,” Zamora told POZ in our third issue, dated August/September 1994.
COVID-19 Complacency: “A Hard Shift for the Immunocompromised”
Are we there yet? It’s a common question and one that millions of Americans have been asking since around the end of March 2020. Are we finally done with this awful pandemic?. Not yet, say scientists at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, which helped conduct clinical trials on...
Documentary
The Documentary bookstore features nonfiction films about HIV and AIDS. Films are listed in alphabetical order by title. Click the title to read more about each film. Missing your favorite film? Click here to send us your recommendations. 1985. The year 1985 will tell any long-term survivor everything he or...
Redefining Thriving
I wasn’t supposed to live to see retirement. At least, that’s what I believed when I was 23—and that’s what I’m seeing now five years before leaving the workforce. In 1989, I was part of the first wave of individuals diagnosed with HIV. Back then, the expected lifespan after someone tested HIV positive was 7 to 10 years. I figured I would be checking out from this life by my 30th birthday.
$8M Awarded to 17 Community Groups Boosting HIV Prevention for Black Women
ViiV Healthcare, the pharmaceutical company dedicated to HIV treatment and care, awarded a total of $8 million to help 17 community-based organizations promote HIV prevention and care for Black women. African-American women account for about 61% of new HIV cases among U.S. women, ViiV points out in its announcement of...
North Dakota, Arkansas reject legalizing marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019. The measure would have allowed adults 21 and older to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana for non-medical purposes. It also would have allowed adults to buy marijuana for recreational use from state-licensed dispensaries. The initiative drew millions of dollars from supporters and opponents of legalization, with ads crowding the state’s airwaves. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a former head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, opposed the measure.
POZ
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT
POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.https://www.poz.com
Comments / 0