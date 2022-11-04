Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Another man shot in North Hills
NORTH HILLS, Calif. – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in North Hills, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 9:55 p.m. Monday to 15651 Nordhoff St. west of the San Diego (405) Freeway in front of a Jack in the Box where they learned the victim and a suspect were inside a vehicle talking.
Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?
Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
Los Angeles Metro offers free Election Day rides on all buses, trains and more
Anyone can get free Election Day rides on Los Angeles County Metro buses, trains and more to encourage people to get out and vote Tuesday. The Metropolitan Transit Authority voted in 2019 to permanently offer free rides on federal and statewide election days to make it easier for people to travel to and from local […]
LA County Sheriff recommends Apple Valley Speedway and others for street racing alternatives
APPLE VALLEY – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued a public service announcement (PSA) encouraging drivers to seek legal alternatives to street racing. The department recommended the Apple Valley Speedway along with other racing venues “rather than contribute to the needless injuries and fatalities that continue to occur at illegal street takeovers.”
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed at North Hills motel
LOS ANGELES – A 35-year-old man who was shot to death during a dispute with another man at a North Hills motel was identified by county authorities Tuesday. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Man fatally shot in dispute outside North Hills motel
A man was shot to death during a dispute with another man outside a North Hills motel, and police Monday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Sunday in the 8400 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, near Roscoe Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Powerball Conspiracy Theories Spread After Winning Ticket Sells Following Long Delay
The Powerball drawing recently reached a historic $2.04 billion, and a winner has finally been announced. According to reports, the winning ticket was in the state of California. However, the record-breaking news has now been overshadowed by new conspiracy theories floating around social media, with some going so far as...
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
Victim Found Shot Near Fast Food Restaurant
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a shooting on the 15600 block of Nordhoff Street in North Hills where one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10:45 p.m. Monday, Nov.7. Los Angeles City Fire Department transported the victim...
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on side of LA freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A man killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge was publicly identified Monday. Jesse Villarreal was 22 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The death was reported at...
2urbangirls.com
LA Council approves additional $2M in rental aid for Council District 13
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Council approved an additional $2 million Tuesday toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District. The program, which began late last month, provides grants of up to $5,000 per household for renters in the district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting at Motel in North Hills
North Hills, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a motel in the North Hills neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley Sunday night. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call of shots fired with a victim down around...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood home in desirable area for less than $500,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – If you have time and money on your hands this Inglewood home could be a diamond in the rough. The pictures of the ramshack house are jarring however the property is located in the North end of the City and the 895 square foot, three bedroom home is sitting on a 6,200 square foot lot.
KTLA.com
1 dead after stabbing at L.A. City College; campus lockdown lifted
Los Angeles City College was on lockdown for several hours Monday after officials reported a stabbing incident in which one person died. Calls about the incident in the 800 block of North Heliotrope Drive came in around 2:00 p.m. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Meza, two male transients...
Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: An apparent fight led to a shooting which left one person wounded and at least two transported to a hospital Sunday afternoon.… Read more "Apparent Fight Leads to Afternoon Shooting in Lancaster"
2urbangirls.com
LA County says no to flavored tobacco
Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
Oy: Marriott LAX Adds Nightly Hotel Worker Surcharge
Many hotel owners have spent the past few years trying to see how many BS fees they can get away with adding to room rates. Of course we see resort fees and destination fees, but nowadays it goes way beyond that, from energy charges, to sustainability fees. In this post:
Video shows wild street takeover in Los Angeles’ Florence neighborhood
A wild street takeover was captured on video in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street intersection. Cars could be seen whipping around the intersection with passengers hanging out of windows as a crowd of spectators urged them on. […]
Comments / 0