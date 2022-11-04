ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 21

Kathi Walker
3d ago

People that continue to steal with all the cameras in stores, what makes them think that they will get away with it???? Unbelievable!

Reply(5)
7
JJG in PSL
3d ago

Take that crap back to your blue cities. It’s de facto legal there. NYC famously had a shoplifter caught over 100 times and never spent a minute in jail.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Dolphin Whodunit: Officers looking for thief who stole dolphin statue

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the Vero Beach Police Department are dealing with a whodunit mystery after a dolphin statue was stolen from Riverside Park. Officers said the statue was taken from the northwest volleyball court on Friday morning. The police department is still looking for the thief.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police needs help identifying hit-and-run suspect

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Jupiter Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a hit-and-run. The incident occurred on Nov. 4 at 200 S Whitney Dr. around 7 p.m. Officer say the driver is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair and a thin beard around his jawline.
JUPITER, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Soured relationship, South Bay shooting leads to ex-girlfriend’s conviction for manslaughter

WEST PALM BEACH — Two years after deputies found 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez shot dead in his South Bay home, his ex-girlfriend and her friend have been convicted for their roles in the killing. Roykeria Wiley, 31, of Okeechobee pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary this year for what one defense attorney described as a "robbery gone bad." Prosecutors...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Storm shelters opening in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Subtropical Storm Nicole is strengthening as it heads towards Florida's east coast and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane. Shelters opening 7 a.m. Wednesday. Bring bedding, medications and other necessities. Independence Middle School. 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter. Palm Beach Gardens High...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Freight train strikes, kills pedestrian in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a freight train in Delray Beach, according to police. Delray Beach Police say the accident occurred near Old Dixie Highway and SE 10th Street. SE 2nd St., SE 4th St., and SE 10th St. were closed...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Man dead after being stabbed at a gas station

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. An adult male is dead after suffering from stab wounds in West Palm Beach on Saturday. According to deputies, they responded to a referenced stabbing at the Good Samaritan Emergency Center located at the 5000 block of Okeechobee Blvd. around 3:58 p.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Sunday morning shooting in Fort Pierce, victim identified

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning. The incident took place near Hilton Drive and Gotham Drive in Fort Pierce, in a neighborhood just west of N. 25th Street and Juanita Avenue. Detectives have identified the homicide...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket for the Nov. 7th drawing was sold in Port St. Lucie. The ticket, one of three winners, was sold at the RaceTrac on SW Gatlin Boulevard. The lucky winner will split the jackpot of $52,720.87 with two...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Still Unsolved

Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is Acquitted

The Brown Family(Charley Project) An entire family disappeared without a trace from Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1985. Soon after, James Brown came forward to say that he killed his family. Shockingly, he was never convicted of the crime. To this day, his wife and three children are missing persons, and their fate is unknown, despite his confession.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy