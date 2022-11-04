ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOCO

Man convicted in 2009 murder of Brittanee Drexel calls himself a 'monster' in court

The South Carolina man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel in 2009 while she was on a spring break trip in Myrtle Beach called himself a "monster" in court Wednesday. Brittanee Drexel went missing on April 25, 2009. In May of this year, Raymond Douglas Moody, 62, of Georgetown, was charged with murder, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in the case.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Cop Pleads Guilty Over George Floyd’s Murder Just Before Trial Begins

A former Minneapolis police officer indicted over the murder of George Floyd agreed to a the terms of a plea deal that saw him admit to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, his lawyer said Monday. The announcement of J. Alexander Kueng’s guilty plea came just before 9 a.m., moments before jury selection in his state trial had been set to begin. Kueng’s deal calls for a 3-and-a-half-year prison sentence, which he will be allowed to serve concurrently with a federal sentence of three years he was handed in July, after a jury convicted him or failing to provide aid or intervene as Floyd died. Kueng, who is Black, knelt on Floyd’s torso as fellow former officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. For the state charges, Kueng was set to be tried alongside fellow former officer Tou Thao. Also on Monday morning, Thao waived his rights to a trial by jury and to testify, clearing the way for his fate to be determined by a judge in a trial by stipulated evidence. If convicted of aiding and abetting manslaughter, Thao would likely be sentenced to roughly four years in prison, according to the Associated Press.Read it at Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC News

43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police

A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Oxygen

Former Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate Is Convicted Of Killing 12-Year-Old Who Disappeared After Christmas Concert In 1984

“There is still hope for you. It is not too late to confess your sins," Jonelle Matthews' father told Steve Pankey in court after the jury convicted the 71-year-old. A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate has been convicted in the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews, who disappeared from her Greeley, Colorado home in 1984.
GREELEY, CO
Law & Crime

Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement

Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

Following an arrest in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana, authorities say the investigation is still far from complete. Here’s what we know

As investigators announced Monday that a suspect has been arrested in the 2017 killing of two teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, they also implored the public for any information they may have and said the investigation “is far from complete.”. Richard M. Allen, 50, was arrested Wednesday and charged...
DELPHI, IN

