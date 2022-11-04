I can't believe somebody tried to compare Drake against Michael Jackson that was the most stupidest thing I've ever heard he goes to show how dumb this world is really beginning to be not trying to take away from Drake I'm proud of a young black man doing his thing or any young man in particular but you cannot be compared to a man like Michael Jackson because y'all know where near his level
I'm sure they gave him 500 million 💰 for what happened to take off with mob ties drake and jprince jr. unfollowed quavo they started following him again 10 minutes later something is wrong with that picture ppl wake up we got gate keepers in the music industry for the devil the real devils Kanye west can tell you about them 🤔
a degree can't be taken from you but material things can be taken ,stolen ripped away from you by those who inspired you to get those material things. but a degree is earned and can't be a disappointment unless you don't back it up ...work hard and earn righteous oh yea play power ball and mega,lotto but beyond that earn your degree...earn your respect and try your best to live a good life not a material life ...God bless those who who are good with what I write and also God bless those as well who don't agree, maybe I can learn from you as well ...I'm always optimistic and open minded so would always be open to learning from anyone if I Said anything wrong ...remember I never said not to improve your life situations but do it modestly and respectfully and in most and all cases honestly...don't go doing things where you hurt your loved ones and your families and your career ...
