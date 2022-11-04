Update: One lane is open on US 30 five miles east of Astoria after a crash this morning

One lane is open on US 30 five miles east of Astoria after a crash this morning. Expect delays and watch for flaggers, or use an alternative route. Please use caution driving anywhere in Oregon today due to the heavy rainfall in lowlands and snow in the mountains.

Previous Coverage:

The US Hwy 30 closure five miles east of Astoria is due to a crash. The closure may last several hours, and there is no local detour available, so please use an alternative route or delay your trip if possible. Please use caution driving anywhere in Oregon today due to the heavy rainfall in lowlands and snow in the mountains.