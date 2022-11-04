ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Update: One lane is open on US 30 five miles east of Astoria after a crash this morning

The North Coast Citizen
The North Coast Citizen
 4 days ago

One lane is open on US 30 five miles east of Astoria after a crash this morning. Expect delays and watch for flaggers, or use an alternative route. Please use caution driving anywhere in Oregon today due to the heavy rainfall in lowlands and snow in the mountains.

Previous Coverage:

The US Hwy 30 closure five miles east of Astoria is due to a crash. The closure may last several hours, and there is no local detour available, so please use an alternative route or delay your trip if possible. Please use caution driving anywhere in Oregon today due to the heavy rainfall in lowlands and snow in the mountains.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The North Coast Citizen

The North Coast Citizen

Manzanita, OR
152
Followers
443
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

The North Coast Citizen covers local news in the Manzanita and Tillamook County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.northcoastcitizen.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy