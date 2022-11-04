Lenox police looking to identify suspect
LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Lenox Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.Stockbridge listed as a top winter wonderland town
Police say the person in the photos below is a suspect in an investigation the police department is working on.
If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact the Lenox Police Department at 637-2346 and ask for Sergeant Michael Smith.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 4