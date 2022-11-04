Lenox police looking to identify suspect

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – Lenox Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Police say the person in the photos below is a suspect in an investigation the police department is working on.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact the Lenox Police Department at 637-2346 and ask for Sergeant Michael Smith.

