What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?
As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
Kearney Hub
Backup quarterbacks are battling again as Nebraska searches for starter against Michigan
LINCOLN — Ethan Piper is no quarterback coach. But every time the Nebraska left guard looks behind him at the uncertainty of the position, it reminds him of his own experience as a Husker who didn’t always know what to expect. The Norfolk Catholic grad was a regular...
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost reportedly in the running for USF
Could former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost already be lining up a new job? If a recent report is true, it looks like he could be getting close to finding a new home and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t a pretty decent fit. Frost, who was...
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
Nebraska Football: Myles Farmer suspension the latest gut punch in season gone wrong
Nebraska football starting safety Myles Farmer will sit out the Michigan game after being charged with a DUI this past weekend. The news is yet another gut punch in what has been one gut punch of a season. There was excitement for the season and Scott Frost’s fifth year with...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
Nebraska Football: Auburn media thinks Matt Rhule is Husker bound
While there’s still a pretty healthy debate in and around Lincoln about who will be the next Nebraska football head coach, at least a few Auburn media members, of all people seem to think that the Huskers already have their man. That man is also not Mickey Joseph, who has been rumored to have already gotten the job. Instead, the media members who think they’ve pegged the Cornhuskers head coach believe it will be none other than Matt Rhule.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
For Nebraska’s three sets of walk-on brothers, pride is just the start
On every fall Saturday in Nebraska, dreams are born. Across the state, no backyard football game is complete without visions of being a future Husker. But, only a select few will ever get the chance to play college football — an even smaller percentage will actually wear the scarlet and cream. As such, making the Nebraska football program as either a scholarship player or walk-on is an achievement worth celebrating for families.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska opens season with ugly win over Maine
The groans inside Pinnacle Bank Arena sounded grimly familiar. One year after Nebraska blew a buy game to Western Illinois, the Huskers’ new culture, coaching staff and roster composition was staring eye to eye with another mid-major no-name. The Maine Black Bears, owners of one .500 record since 2010,...
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
klkntv.com
Head-on crash injures 2 & brings Lincoln intersection to a halt Tuesday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a head-on crash near South 17th and K Streets. We’re told two people were hurt when two vehicles collided around 10:15 a.m. Police say an elderly couple was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while a third...
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
Kearney Hub
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
