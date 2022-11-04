If you have been wearing your listening caps you may have heard of rumors of a new high school; however, that is only a sliver of the truth. What’s actually going on is a proposed bond to build four new elementary schools, and other improvements for the school district. It will be voted on November 8th during the midterm elections. The proposed bond will be spending a total of $124,490,000 on these renovations and buildings if it is passed.

BERKELEY COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO