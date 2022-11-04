Read full article on original website
Town Talk: A conversation with Tina Johnson – Yuletide Market – November 12, 2022
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Tina Johnson about the Yuletide Market on November 12, 2022. The Yuletide Market will be held at the Barn at the Backroom Brewery, located at 150 Ridgemont Road, Middletown, Virginia. The Barn is located off of Reliance Road, north of Front Royal.
FRWRC accepting applications for 2023 Dare to Dream grants
Applications are available now at Samuel’s Public Library or download the application form at www.FRWRC.org or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org. The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 26-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren...
Town Talk: A conversation with Capt Ann Hawk and Jason Neale – Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Capt Ann Hawk and Jason Neale about the upcoming Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. The 2022 Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on November 23rd from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, located at 14 W. 1st Street in Front Royal, Virginia. Everyone is welcome. This is a free event. Capt Ann reminds us that food donations are still needed, and a few more volunteers would be greatly appreciated. Contact Jason Neale at 540-671-1129 for more information.
County promotes Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief
Captain Maiatico began his career with the Department in 1997 as a community volunteer and was hired as a full-time Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in 2005, a position he held until he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008. In 2011, Captain Maiatico was promoted to the position of Fire Marshal and has accepted a number of additional responsibilities, including Budget Officer, Training Officer, Health and Safety Officer, and Staffing Officer.
Bridges over North Fork and South Fork of Shenandoah to be named, dedicated Nov. 19
The bridges entering Front Royal over the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River will be dedicated and formally named in a historic ceremony honoring Warren County’s founder and historical figures who helped birth the nation, as well as all veterans on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverton Methodist Church in Riverton, Va.
Town Talk: A conversation with local author William F. Gray: The Man Behind the Door
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with local author William F. Gray. William is the author of “The Man Behind the Door.”. Having lived most of his life in the area surrounding Winchester, Virginia, William F. Gray is a self-published author. An avid reader all his life, William has taken his life experience and passion for writing and turned it into his first full-length novel. Based largely on his father, “The Man Behind the Door” explores both the anger and the grief a child can feel when losing a deeply troubled parent.
Paving continues on Town’s primary roads
Nov. 14-18- paving of S. Royal Avenue and W. Criser Rd and milling of Remount Road and possibly 6th St from Royal Ave to Commerce Ave. Nov. 21-23-milling and paving of Crescent St from Chester St to Peyton St. and intersection of Commerce Ave and South St. and paving of Remount Rd and 6th St from Royal Ave to Commerce Ave.
‘Pick of the Litter’ store opens today, is already stocked with donated goods for early customers
The Humane Society of Warren County’s second downtown operation – this one a thrift store – opens today and is already stocked with items for sale and a give away snacks and drinks table for early arrivals. There to greet customers will be the newly appointed store...
Belle Grove Plantation to host Kris Kringle Market November 19 and 20
For the third year, Belle Grove Plantation will host the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday, November 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, November 20, 1-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free of charge. More than 50 artisans and area businesses will provide an excellent holiday shopping experience. Vendors will sell...
‘Night(s) of Wonder’ promised in Front Royal, Winchester, and Staunton to launch area’s holiday season
Local impresario David Freese has revealed plans for three pre-Christmas concerts by The Valley Chorale at three venues – Friday December 9, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, in Staunton; December 10, 3 p.m. at the Robinson Auditorium (Handley Library) in Winchester; and December 11 , 3 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 11th
Multiple structure fire in Frederick County
A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
VDOT begins exit 300 improvement project
The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning to shut down the ramp between I-66 westbound and I-81 southbound overnight from November 6th to November 9th. The ramp and lane closures will take place from 8 pm to 7 am. During that time, the left southbound lane of I-81 will also...
SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
Police: 2 killed in crash near Gaithersburg polling place on Election Day
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two people have died Tuesday morning after being hit a car in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Gaithersburg City Police Department officers responded to School Road near Muddy Branch Road around 7:20 a.m. for the report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found two people injured. The two pedestrians, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Within a few hours later, authorities said that both had died.
Berkeley County Bond Vote to Benefit Schools
If you have been wearing your listening caps you may have heard of rumors of a new high school; however, that is only a sliver of the truth. What’s actually going on is a proposed bond to build four new elementary schools, and other improvements for the school district. It will be voted on November 8th during the midterm elections. The proposed bond will be spending a total of $124,490,000 on these renovations and buildings if it is passed.
Pets for Vets: WASPCA offering free pet adoptions on Veteran’s Day
The Winchester Area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions to all veterans on Friday, November 11th, from 10AM-5PM, at the adoption center located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA. The Pets & Vets event aims to connect veterans with great shelter pets and honor the service these brave men...
2 people dead after being hit by car near polling location in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road. The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man […]
Algal mat alert lifted in Strasburg
The Virginia Department of Health lifted the Algal Mat alerts for the North Fork of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Strasburg for the season. The Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) Task Force suspends operation at the end of October each year as the recreational swimming season ends. The cooling...
