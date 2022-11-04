ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pending home sales dropped by half in San Diego as mortgage rates hit new high in October

By Phillip Molnar
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A home for sale in mid-October for $885,000 in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista. The three-bedroom, single-family, home first went on the market in August for $899,900. (Phillip Molnar/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Here's another sign San Diego's homebuying market is slowing.

Pending home sales — when the seller has accepted a buyer's offer but the deal hasn't closed — dropped 49.6 percent in October year-over-year in the San Diego metropolitan area, said a Redfin study released Friday. It was 33 percent nationwide.

Pending home sales are often viewed as a key indicator of existing home sales because they usually go under contract a month or two before they are sold.

Of the 10 most populated cities in the United States, only Phoenix had a bigger pending sale drop, 54.3 percent, than San Diego. San Jose was down by 47.1 percent, Chicago was by 44.2 percent, Houston by 40 percent and Los Angeles by 38.8 percent.

Nationwide pending sales have not fallen so far since at least 2015, Redfin said.

"Mortgage rates may take longer to come down than many have expected," wrote Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr, "which means housing trends could continue to worsen as the economy adjusts to higher rates."

Higher interest rates bring higher monthly payments for buyers, meaning some of the most expensive West Coast markets are seeing the fastest drops in sales. In other cases, places that saw some of the fastest gains during the pandemic — such as Phoenix — are now correcting the quickest.

Redfin said there were other indications the real estate market cooled as mortgage rates hit their highest level in 20 years . It said the number of people searching Google for "homes for sale" in the last week of October was down 32 percent from a year earlier, mortgage purchase applications were down 41 percent from a year ago, and the number of people taking home tours dropped 33 percent annually (data from ShowingTime).

Some other nationwide indicators and how they relate to the San Diego metropolitan area:

  • New listings were down 18 percent from a year earlier. It was 25 percent in San Diego.
  • Active listings were up by 7.4 annually, and 34.4 percent in San Diego.
  • About 34 percent of homes had an offer within two weeks. It was 41.2 weeks in San Diego.
  • The average sale-to-list price ratio, which measures how close homes are selling to their final asking prices, was 98.7 percent in the four weeks ending in October. In San Diego metro, it was nearly identical at 98.6 percent
  • On average, 7.9 percent of homes for sale each week had a price drop. It was 8.7 percent in San Diego.

Homes are still selling in San Diego more quickly than the national average. Homes sold within a nationwide median of 35 days, up from 27 days a year earlier. Homes sold in a median of 26.5 days in San Diego, down from 27.7 days last year.

Reliable sales price changes will take longer to calculate for the time period covered by Redfin because it can take a month or more for home sales to close escrow.

In September, San Diego County's median home price fell for a fourth month to $795,000, said CoreLogic. That was still up 7.4 percent annually.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

