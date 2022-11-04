ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- On New York State's mid-term election ballot there are four state-wide races. And at the top of the ballot is the race for governor. The gubernatorial candidates are current Gov. Kathy Hochul and her opponent Lee Zeldin. Hochul became governor last year after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Previously she served as New York State's Lieutenant Governor since 2015.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO