Today is Election Day with polls open till 9 PM
(WENY) -- The time has come to cast your vote. Today is election day. Republican Lee Zeldin will square off against Democrat Kathy Hochul for the governor of New York. Democrat Max Della Pia will face republican Nicholas Langworthy to represent NY's 23rd congressional district. Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz...
Max Della Pia Concedes Race in NY23RD
BUFFALO, NY (WENY) -- Democrat Max Della Pia has conceded to republican Nick Langworthy in the race for New York's 23rd Congressional District. Della Pia made the announcement to a room full of supporters at the Buffal Irish Center, where his campaign event was held. Della Pia issued the following...
Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on...
A closer look at the candidates in New York's mid-term election
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- On New York State's mid-term election ballot there are four state-wide races. And at the top of the ballot is the race for governor. The gubernatorial candidates are current Gov. Kathy Hochul and her opponent Lee Zeldin. Hochul became governor last year after Andrew Cuomo resigned in August. Previously she served as New York State's Lieutenant Governor since 2015.
Hochul Announces $50 million for Non-profit Safety
Today Governor Kathy Hochul announced that nonprofits and community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks can strengthen safety and security measures through newly made available state funding. At $50 million, the new funding represents the largest amount dedicated by the state ever for this purpose and for the first-time ever, cyber security projects will be considered.
