San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Women will learn self-defense moves at the SAPD's women policing event

SAN ANTONIO - There's still time to register for the San Antonio Police Department’s 2022 women in policing event happening later this weekend and it's completely free. Women 18 and older are encouraged to sign up for the event. Participants will learn self-defense moves and conquer SAPD’s obstacle course.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

ATTN Parents: you can vote with the kids, but be mindful of cell phones

SAN ANTONIO -- Election Day 2022 is a holiday for some 230,000 students in the San Antonio area, which brings up a question. A: Yes! Kids are welcome at polling sites. This seems obvious, but it's a question that never needed to be asked. In previous elections, classes have been held uninterrupted as public elementary, middle and high schools turned into voting sites on Election Day. That's not the case in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

U.S. Navy veteran dad comes home and surprises his 7-year-old daughter at school

SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old girl received the surprise of a lifetime when her father, a U.S. Navy Veteran walked into her classroom. Joshua Skapura is a U.S. Navy veteran and the beloved father of second grade student, Evelyn Cox-Skapura. For the last year, he has been gone for months at a time, but when he walked into that classroom Monday to surprise his daughter, he announced that he will be home for good now.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Peter Sakai defeats Trish DeBerry to win Bexar County Judge

SAN ANTONIO - A big race we've been closely watching is the race for Bexar County Judge. Bexar County will have a new judge after Nelson Wolff retired from the post. He held the seat since 2001, elected to it five times. Democrat Peter Sakai has declared victory after Republican...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

VIA will provide free transportation on election day

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County has partnered with VIA Metropolitan Transit to provide free transportation for voters on election day. VIA says they want residents to exercise their "ride to vote " on Tuesday, November 8 for this election in Bexar County. Your voter registration card is your ticket to...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Polling places deemed 'safe' despite disturbances

SAN ANTONIO - A day before election day, reports of disturbances at polling places all over Bexar County over the past two weeks of early voting are surfacing. Bexar County deputies have been called 16 times to more than 10 locations throughout the county because of suspicious activity or verbal altercations.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Marc LaHood: Candidate for Bexar County District Attorney

SAN ANTONIO - Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for Bexar County District Attorney. “My name is Marc LaHood and I want to earn your confidence to serve as your next Bexar County District Attorney. We don’t need the chief law enforcement official of Bexar County looking for alternatives to enforcing the laws on the books and putting people who commit crimes back on the streets any longer! We need leaders who will enforce the laws, put criminals behind bars, and provide accountability and transparency to you, the taxpayer!
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

