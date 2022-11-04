SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old girl received the surprise of a lifetime when her father, a U.S. Navy Veteran walked into her classroom. Joshua Skapura is a U.S. Navy veteran and the beloved father of second grade student, Evelyn Cox-Skapura. For the last year, he has been gone for months at a time, but when he walked into that classroom Monday to surprise his daughter, he announced that he will be home for good now.

COMAL COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO