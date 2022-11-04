Read full article on original website
Women will learn self-defense moves at the SAPD's women policing event
SAN ANTONIO - There's still time to register for the San Antonio Police Department’s 2022 women in policing event happening later this weekend and it's completely free. Women 18 and older are encouraged to sign up for the event. Participants will learn self-defense moves and conquer SAPD’s obstacle course.
Woman's foot crushed, toes severed by passing train on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was sent to the hospital after a train ran over her feet. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing near Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road on the North Side. Police say the woman was sitting near the train rails when a...
Help us collect one million pounds of food for our Food4SA campaign
SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food4SA campaign is in full swing. We're hoping you can help us collect one million pounds of food. Right now, we are about 10 percent of our goal. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at HEB and Security Service locations.
San Antonio Sports All-Star Game jersey presentation Wagner and Randolph players
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Wagner high schools Jyrine Campbell, Mar'Kel Ford, and Nate Western as well as Randolph high schools Nathan Min as they will represent Team Gold in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday, January 7th.
ATTN Parents: you can vote with the kids, but be mindful of cell phones
SAN ANTONIO -- Election Day 2022 is a holiday for some 230,000 students in the San Antonio area, which brings up a question. A: Yes! Kids are welcome at polling sites. This seems obvious, but it's a question that never needed to be asked. In previous elections, classes have been held uninterrupted as public elementary, middle and high schools turned into voting sites on Election Day. That's not the case in 2022.
U.S. Navy veteran dad comes home and surprises his 7-year-old daughter at school
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old girl received the surprise of a lifetime when her father, a U.S. Navy Veteran walked into her classroom. Joshua Skapura is a U.S. Navy veteran and the beloved father of second grade student, Evelyn Cox-Skapura. For the last year, he has been gone for months at a time, but when he walked into that classroom Monday to surprise his daughter, he announced that he will be home for good now.
Man stabbed in the back several times after finding girlfriend's ex hiding in the closet
SAN ANTONIO - A love triangle gone wrong is what police are calling a stabbing they're investigating at at West Side apartment complex. The stabbing happened just after midnight Tuesday at the Military Village Apartments along West Military Drive near Pinn Road. Police said the incident started when the girl...
Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
AMBER Alert updated for Joanna Luna; U-Haul vehicle no longer suspected in case
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is updating their AMBER Alert for missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna. According to the Texas DPS, the U-Haul vehicle is no longer suspected in this case, but Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez is still a suspect in the abduction. Joanna Luna...
Woman arrested and tested for DWI after slamming vehicle inside Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody and tested for a DWI after slamming her vehicle into a Northside home. The incident happened at the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive at around 1:03 a.m. Police say that two vehicles were entering the neighborhood on Scarsdale Street...
Man fatally shot from vehicle with 4 children inside as he was arriving at church
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot from his vehicle with four children inside as he was arriving at church. The incident happened at the 1300 block of WW. White Road at around 10:23 a.m. Police say that the man among one other adult and four children arrived...
Peter Sakai defeats Trish DeBerry to win Bexar County Judge
SAN ANTONIO - A big race we've been closely watching is the race for Bexar County Judge. Bexar County will have a new judge after Nelson Wolff retired from the post. He held the seat since 2001, elected to it five times. Democrat Peter Sakai has declared victory after Republican...
Two men hospitalized after fight at Southside bar leads to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A fight that broke out in a Southside bar led to a shooting that left two men hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at around 2:10 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they found a man inside the bar...
VIA will provide free transportation on election day
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County has partnered with VIA Metropolitan Transit to provide free transportation for voters on election day. VIA says they want residents to exercise their "ride to vote " on Tuesday, November 8 for this election in Bexar County. Your voter registration card is your ticket to...
Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
Polling places deemed 'safe' despite disturbances
SAN ANTONIO - A day before election day, reports of disturbances at polling places all over Bexar County over the past two weeks of early voting are surfacing. Bexar County deputies have been called 16 times to more than 10 locations throughout the county because of suspicious activity or verbal altercations.
FBI investigates 'possible explosion' of Soviet Leader Lenin head statue
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI San Antonio division released a statement that they are investigating a report of a possible explosion that occurred Monday morning. The incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 300 block of West Commerce Street. The FBI, the San Antonio Fire Department, and the police...
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to be in immediate danger. Police say Joanna Luna was last seen just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 20 at a home off Spring Dale Drive near Babcock Road on the Northwest Side. Joanna is...
Mayor Nirenberg said Councilman Perry should 'resign' if details of accident are accurate
SAN ANTONIO - Police sources tell News 4 San Antonio a man being investigated for involvement in a hit-and-run accident late Sunday is District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry. A redacted police report describing the incident, but blacking out the name of the suspect, was released on Monday by the...
Marc LaHood: Candidate for Bexar County District Attorney
SAN ANTONIO - Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for Bexar County District Attorney. “My name is Marc LaHood and I want to earn your confidence to serve as your next Bexar County District Attorney. We don’t need the chief law enforcement official of Bexar County looking for alternatives to enforcing the laws on the books and putting people who commit crimes back on the streets any longer! We need leaders who will enforce the laws, put criminals behind bars, and provide accountability and transparency to you, the taxpayer!
