WATE

Local high school senior owns apparel company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Success starts out young with one local high school senior. At just 15 years old, Justus Hayes created his apparel line, Blended by Justus. Blended features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Adult and youth sizes are available. The popularity of his business has come from the Central High School community.
WBIR

Knoxville Area Transit offering fare-free travel on Election Day

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Public transportation will be free on Election Day for Knoxville residents. Knoxville Area Transit is offering fare-free travel to all passengers on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in an effort to make getting to the polls as easy as possible. “Transportation should never be a barrier to...
wvlt.tv

RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
WBIR

10Explores: Waterfalls in Frozen Head State Park

WARTBURG, Tenn. — Frozen Head State Park covers more than 24,000 acres in Morgan County with several campsites, 50 miles of backpacking and hiking trails and a mountain biking trail leading to the summit of Frozen Head Mountain. While the area is known for the icy peak of its...
WBIR

Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
WBIR

Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
WBIR

'Do you see what I see?' | Crews preparing holiday events in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Knoxville is getting into the holiday spirit, with less than two months to go until Christmas. Crews are putting up the annual Christmas tree located off Gay Street, in Krutch Park. In a picture shared on social media Thursday, it appeared crews have already blocked off a section of the park for the tree and started arranging some of its pieces. They also already have a lift to help them put the pieces together.
WBIR

Bearden Girls Soccer team celebrates being top in the nation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee high school soccer team is celebrating one of the biggest achievements any player can dream of — being the top team in the country. The United Soccer Coaches High School Rankings put Bearden's girls' soccer team as the top team in the country. Their record stands out from the rest with 24 games won, and not a single game lost.
WBIR

Race Against Cancer at World's Fair Park

Hundreds of people participated in the annual race against cancer. This is a race to raise funds for the patients of the Thompson Cancer Survival Center.
