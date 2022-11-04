KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Knoxville is getting into the holiday spirit, with less than two months to go until Christmas. Crews are putting up the annual Christmas tree located off Gay Street, in Krutch Park. In a picture shared on social media Thursday, it appeared crews have already blocked off a section of the park for the tree and started arranging some of its pieces. They also already have a lift to help them put the pieces together.

