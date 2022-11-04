Read full article on original website
Santa sending elves to Knoxville for annual, magical scavenger hunt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa is sending several elves to downtown Knoxville starting November 25. Those elves will be in more than two dozen downtown businesses, and they will stay there until January 8. Families are invited to explore the downtown area and find where the elves are staying. Families...
WBIR
Zoo Knoxville preps turtles for cold weather
Zoo Knoxville conducted an emergency tortoise relocation. A mishap in the greenhouse forced that quick action.
WATE
Local high school senior owns apparel company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Success starts out young with one local high school senior. At just 15 years old, Justus Hayes created his apparel line, Blended by Justus. Blended features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Adult and youth sizes are available. The popularity of his business has come from the Central High School community.
WBIR
Backyard BBQ in Heiskell
It's Friday! We headed out to Heiskell for our Backyard BBQ on June 10, 2022.
Knoxville Area Transit offering fare-free travel on Election Day
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Public transportation will be free on Election Day for Knoxville residents. Knoxville Area Transit is offering fare-free travel to all passengers on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in an effort to make getting to the polls as easy as possible. “Transportation should never be a barrier to...
wvlt.tv
RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip
A family from Maryville has taken home a prize in Sunday's airing of "America's Funniest Home Videos" which is currently in its 33rd season.
Baklava, gyros and spanakopita! Greek Fest 2022 kicks off Friday and lasts through the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Throughout of the weekend, neighbors of a Kingston Pike church will smell incredible cuisines and listen to cheers from dancers and community members, all as a part of Greek Fest. The annual event started in 1977 when the St. George Greek Orthodox Church first celebrated the...
10Explores: Waterfalls in Frozen Head State Park
WARTBURG, Tenn. — Frozen Head State Park covers more than 24,000 acres in Morgan County with several campsites, 50 miles of backpacking and hiking trails and a mountain biking trail leading to the summit of Frozen Head Mountain. While the area is known for the icy peak of its...
'We love our jobs, we love our customers, but that comes at a sacrifice' | Workers across East Tennessee lead efforts to unionize
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Labor union organizing in East Tennessee dates back to the nineteenth century. At the time, workers in factories and mines demanded better pay, safer workplaces and job security. Fast forward more than a century and those now known as "essential workers" of the COVID-19 pandemic have...
Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
WBIR
What's Happening this Week? | Disney on Ice returns to Knoxville
The show opens on Thursday and will run through the weekend. It will be performed at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.
Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
10About Town: Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, a food truck mashup and a bluegrass show!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Ice Bears are taking on the Macon Mayhem at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday night! Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the game begins at 7:35 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $43. Saturday. In honor of the temporary exhibition, The Spirit of...
KPD: Seven cars stolen last week in Knoxville, with keys still in the ignition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said seven cars were stolen so far this week. They said the cars were left running with keys still in the ignition after the drivers left them unoccupied. The police department said people should never leave their car unlocked and running if...
'Do you see what I see?' | Crews preparing holiday events in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Knoxville is getting into the holiday spirit, with less than two months to go until Christmas. Crews are putting up the annual Christmas tree located off Gay Street, in Krutch Park. In a picture shared on social media Thursday, it appeared crews have already blocked off a section of the park for the tree and started arranging some of its pieces. They also already have a lift to help them put the pieces together.
'Big Orange T!' | UT radio station debuts new song from Nashville-based country band
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new country song that debuted on the University of Tennessee's student radio station Friday pays a three-minute homage to the university's logo — the Power T. It's called "Big Orange T" and was performed by a country music band based in Nashville named Old...
Bearden Girls Soccer team celebrates being top in the nation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee high school soccer team is celebrating one of the biggest achievements any player can dream of — being the top team in the country. The United Soccer Coaches High School Rankings put Bearden's girls' soccer team as the top team in the country. Their record stands out from the rest with 24 games won, and not a single game lost.
WBIR
Race Against Cancer at World's Fair Park
Hundreds of people participated in the annual race against cancer. This is a race to raise funds for the patients of the Thompson Cancer Survival Center.
WBIR
