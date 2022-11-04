Read full article on original website
Avista reports hundreds without power in snow, freezing temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Monday as snow blanketed the area and temperatures fell below freezing. As of Tuesday afternoon, Avista reported 636 customers still without power. That is down from Monday afternoon when more than 6,100 customers were affected. The...
Crash involving school bus blocking left through lane on northbound State Route 27 at Indiana cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A collision involving a school bus is currently blocking the left through lane on State Route 27/Pines northbound at Indiana has been cleared, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). At this time, no injuries have been reported from the crash. KREM ON SOCIAL...
Spokane's homeless population takes on winter weather
SPOKANE, Wash. — When temperatures drop, the last place you may want to be is outside. But, living outside is the reality for the reported 400 people staying at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. So, for executive director of Jewels Helping Hands Julie Garcia, that means it’s...
'I felt the house shake' | How Friday's windstorm impacted North Idaho residents
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Just before going to bed about 10 p.m. Friday, George Sayler looked out the window that offers a view of Lake Coeur d’Alene, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. His attention, though, was on the two ponderosa pines that stood more than...
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
Collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane cleared
SPOKANE, Wash — The collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane has been cleared, according to WSDOT. The crash blocked the right lane of the northbound Interstate 395 and North Spokane Corridor. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD...
Long lines form into Spokane waste facility as people recover from storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many woke up to tree branches and other debris in their yards and driveways after Friday night's storm. That led to long lines at the city's Waste to Energy Facility. Spokane resident Cathy Brooks says she's lucky it was only one tree branch that fell onto...
Here's why you may have seen security at Spokane County ballot boxes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County voters who dropped their ballot off on Election Day may have noticed additional security patrolling the area. Spokane County hired Crowd Management Services (CMS) to help with traffic control and ensure voters were not being intimidated at the polls. CMS employees are also there to keep election workers safe as they pick up ballots after 8 p.m.
Post Falls police seeking assistance in finding missing 29-year-old man
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) is seeking assistance in locating a 29-year-old man. According to police, 29-year-old Jared Dale Abbott has been missing since Oct. 24 this year. He was last seen leaving his residence wearing a dark colored windbreaker jacket, jeans and work boots.
City of Spokane shares plan for Friday wind storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane had released its plan for this Friday's windstorm, which is projected to begin around 6 p.m., according to the city. At this time, public safety officials are advising residents to use extreme caution when venturing outside during the windstorm and to stay out of parks. In addition, the city is recommending those living at the I-90 homeless camp be transported to the Trent Shelter.
The City of Spokane extends its stormwater survey to November 15
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Let the City of Spokane know what do you think about stormwater runoff by answering a short survey. The City of Spokane wants to better educate the community about the importance of stormwater management. The city's stormwater drainage system is a large, complex network of conveyances that are designed to take rainfall and direct it away from streets, buildings, and other public and private property.
Kootenai County signs off on collecting impact fees for fire districts and emergency medical services
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners adopted a resolution this week authorizing the county to collect impact fees meant to help fire districts and emergency medical services keep pace with growth, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Impact fees are collected during the construction process, usually...
Spokane City Council brings three neighborhoods together with updated redistricting map
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved an updated redistricting map based on 2020 census data. The new map passed by a vote of 4-2 during Monday night's legislative session. According to the city, the map is one of four selected by the city's volunteer redistricting board after...
Dutch Bros Coffee on Freya now reopening after being hit by a truck last year
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Dutch Bros on Freya that was hit by a big truck in August 2021 is reopening. According to an Instagram post by Dutch Bros Coffee on Friday, the coffee location on 402 S. Freya St. is opening soon. There is not yet information on when...
Deadly crash blocks 395 south of Chewelah
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 395 in Stevens County on Tuesday morning. The crash involved two vehicles about nine miles south of Chewelah. According to WSP, the driver a 2006 Chevy Silverado was heading southbound on 395 near Milepost 197...
North Idaho tire and auto repair shops getting busy as snow approaches
HAYDEN, Idaho — It's just been a few days since the last jack-o-lantern candles have been blown out, and Old Man Winter made his first appearance. Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Unvaccinated Spokane firefighters return to work following lifted state worker mandate
SPOKANE, Wash. — In October 2021, several Spokane firefighters who refused to get vaccinated were pulled from local fire stations. Some retired, others left altogether and a handful were re-assigned to non-medical positions. The mandate left several unfilled positions in the department. In order to cover them, they city...
New school zone cameras on the South Hill to start issuing tickets on Monday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The warning period for three new school zone safety cameras in the Spokane South Hill area ends Monday, Nov. 7. Starting Monday, people driving in school zones near Ferris High School, Adams and Roosevelt Elementary schools on the South Hill will have to reduce their speeds to 20 miles per hour.
Kootenai County approved Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Thursday to approve the expansion of a planned unit development owned by Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the final application. Bill Brooks cast the dissenting...
Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
