Millwood, WA

KREM2

Avista reports hundreds without power in snow, freezing temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people across the Inland Northwest lost power on Monday as snow blanketed the area and temperatures fell below freezing. As of Tuesday afternoon, Avista reported 636 customers still without power. That is down from Monday afternoon when more than 6,100 customers were affected. The...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane's homeless population takes on winter weather

SPOKANE, Wash. — When temperatures drop, the last place you may want to be is outside. But, living outside is the reality for the reported 400 people staying at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. So, for executive director of Jewels Helping Hands Julie Garcia, that means it’s...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane cleared

SPOKANE, Wash — The collision blocking Wandmere bridge in North Spokane has been cleared, according to WSDOT. The crash blocked the right lane of the northbound Interstate 395 and North Spokane Corridor. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP. DOWNLOAD...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here's why you may have seen security at Spokane County ballot boxes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County voters who dropped their ballot off on Election Day may have noticed additional security patrolling the area. Spokane County hired Crowd Management Services (CMS) to help with traffic control and ensure voters were not being intimidated at the polls. CMS employees are also there to keep election workers safe as they pick up ballots after 8 p.m.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

City of Spokane shares plan for Friday wind storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane had released its plan for this Friday's windstorm, which is projected to begin around 6 p.m., according to the city. At this time, public safety officials are advising residents to use extreme caution when venturing outside during the windstorm and to stay out of parks. In addition, the city is recommending those living at the I-90 homeless camp be transported to the Trent Shelter.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

The City of Spokane extends its stormwater survey to November 15

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Let the City of Spokane know what do you think about stormwater runoff by answering a short survey. The City of Spokane wants to better educate the community about the importance of stormwater management. The city's stormwater drainage system is a large, complex network of conveyances that are designed to take rainfall and direct it away from streets, buildings, and other public and private property.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Deadly crash blocks 395 south of Chewelah

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 395 in Stevens County on Tuesday morning. The crash involved two vehicles about nine miles south of Chewelah. According to WSP, the driver a 2006 Chevy Silverado was heading southbound on 395 near Milepost 197...
CHEWELAH, WA
KREM2

North Idaho tire and auto repair shops getting busy as snow approaches

HAYDEN, Idaho — It's just been a few days since the last jack-o-lantern candles have been blown out, and Old Man Winter made his first appearance. Friday morning snowfall meant tire and auto shops were packed with customers seeking to exchange their summer treads for winter studs, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening. Some of the road's...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

KREM2

