Jahner and King discuss qualifications, experience, and controversial nude photo in race for Cass County Sheriff

Owner of Fargo house set for demolition appealing case
(Fargo, ND) -- The owner of a Fargo house set for demolition is appealing the case. Officials say the home in the 900 block of Fifth Street South has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous code violations, and has excessive trash. Police say they've been called to the home...
Barnes County under Burn Ban
(Barnes County, ND) -- Barnes County is under a burn ban after several grass fires ignited in multiple areas. Officials say no structures have burned so far, but the grass fires have threatened to burn structures in some areas across the county. Strong winds are fueling fires in the Urbana...
Fargo police report case of mailbox theft; offer warning and reminder to homeowners
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.
MATBUS offering free rides to polling locations across F-M metro
(Fargo, ND) -- A public transportation entity operating in the FM metro is offering free rides to those seeking to vote on election day. MATBUS will be providing free rides both to and from polling sites throughout Election Day on Tuesday. A press release sent out by MATBUS says riders can get the free ride by informing the bus driver they are either going to or leaving a polling location.
Mail theft reported in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A mail theft is being reported in Fargo. One concerned resident says her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off 22nd Avenue South and steal her mail. Authorities say the suspect is described as medium height and weight, and is either Caucasian or Hispanic.
Ag + Athletics = Harvest Bowl! 11-07-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat with with Greg Lardy who is the NDSU Vice President for Agricultural Affairs.
UND Apartment Complex evacuated after fire
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Occupants of a unit at Carleton Court Apartments are temporarily displaced after an oven fire. The University of North Dakota apartments in the 500 block of Carleton Court were evacuated Monday afternoon after a blaze broke out in an oven. Damages were limited to the oven...
Sculpture stolen from North Dakota Museum of Art
(Grand Forks, ND) -- The North Dakota Museum of Art says a sculpture has been stolen from its collection. The "Garden Circle" sculpture has been a staple of the museum collection since 1998. There are no cameras on the side of the University of North Dakota campus where the museum...
North Dakota Syphilis cases on the rise
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota syphilis cases are on the rise. The state Department of Health and Human Services says around 100 cases have been reported, up ten-percent from 2021. The first sign of syphilis is a small sore, called a chancre. The sore appears at the spot where the...
F-M Islamic Society continue to raise funds after damage to cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- The Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead is having success with a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for cemetery damage. The organization has brought in 68-hundred dollars so far to benefit the Muslim cemetery after five burial vaults were destroyed last month. The damage to the vaults that were...
Grand Forks man crashes into restaurant, faces DUI charge
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Grand Forks man is facing DUI charges after a crash Sunday night. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 22-year-old Chase Wallace was headed southbound on University Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. when he failed to turn, drove onto the berm and hit the cement corner of the Original Red Pepper restaurant.
FM churches team with Orphan Grain Train to collect winter clothing and necessities for Ukraine
(Fargo, ND) -- A couple of churches in the FM metro are running donation drives to support children living in orphanages in Ukraine. "We're working with a group of 8 orphanages in Ukraine right now and we're collecting items for them as there is a very difficult winter coming on as I hear from them. They're without electricity, without heat," said Kirk Rosen. a representative with Orphan Grain Train North Dakota.
Moorhead Public Library Director Megan Krueger speaks on Community Center and Public Library proposal on November ballot
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead's Library Director is sharing what changes could come if city residents approve a ballot measure in the upcoming November General Election. Megan Krueger joined WDAY's Bonnie and Friends to speak about the ballot measure which would allow the creation of half-cent sales tax. The tax would pay for the construction of the proposed Community Center and Public Library building, and would sunset either following the collection of $31,590,000 or in 22 years, whatever happens first.
Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department (FPD) is seeking assistance in locating someone suspected of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment. The Fargo Police Department says they are seeking a 22-year-old man named Tremane Rainey, who has no permanent address. Authorities say Rainey is wanted for three separate warrants, one for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two for probation violations.
11-07-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
10:43 - Greg Lardy VP for Agriculture Affairs at NDSU Agriculture and Extension talks with the WAG crew about the NDSU Harvest Bowl happening on November 18th - 19th. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and agriculture information.
11-07-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:16 - MSUM President Anne Blackhurst talks with Bonnie and Friends about the Centers of Excellence for Veteran Student Success Program and what MSUM plans to use the grant for. 12:06 - Ag director Bridgette Readel reports on the latest agriculture news. Join Bonnie Amistadi every weekday from 5-8:30 a.m.
MSUM President Anne Backhurst touts new support center for veteran students
(Moorhead, MN) -- MSUM is moving forward with pans to develop the new Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success. "MSUM has been committed to serving veteran students for quite some time. We've been identified as a "Beyond The Yellow Ribbon" campus for about a decade now," MSUM President Dr. Anne Blackhurst.
Fargo Force Week Seven Recap
The Fargo Force welcomed the Tri-City Storm to Scheels Arena for a two game set from November 3rd-4th. The Storm took the victory in the opener 5-4 in a high scoring affair led by a hat trick from Kieran Cebrian. Then on Friday night the Force got revenge with a 4-0 victory led by goalie Matej Marinov.
