Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What you need to know on Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Polls in both Doña Ana County and El Paso County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for election day. As long as you are in line to vote by 7 p.m., you'll be allowed to cast your ballot. Voting...
Blanca Trout, Sergio Coronado vie for El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 4 position
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 4 race saw Democrat Sergio Coronado and Republican Blanca Trout go against each other in the mid-term election Tuesday. Precinct 4 covers parts of the northeast, west El Paso, as well as Canutillo. Both are members of the...
City of El Paso offers support to business start ups
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Business Strong, with the help of the Better Business Bureau, is providing assistance to new and existing small businesses through the Size Up El Paso website. Size Up El Paso aims to level the playing field by providing smaller businesses with resources...
Sun Metro Bus crash in far east El Paso sends at least 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro Brio bus and a vehicle crashed on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Emergency fire dispatch said three people...
Animal Services reopens Lower Valley adoption center as main center reaches capacity
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Animal Service Center has reopened the Mission Valley Adoption Center in the Lower Valley because the main center is at capacity. The Lower Valley center is located at 9068 Socorro Rd. There are currently more than 1,000 pets at...
Ammonia leak sends 1 to hospital; prompts evacuations at EPCC, dairy supplier
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An ammonia leak that prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders in the Lower Valley Monday night has stopped, according to El Paso Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Rick Carson. Residents living near North Loop and Hawkins in the Lower Valley are still asked to shelter...
Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
Overturned semitruck closes Joe Battle North Interchange in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overturned semitruck was reported around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The semitruck is on its side along the Americas Ramp off of Interstate 10 East. The cause is unknown at this time. The Joe Battle North Interchange is closed until the crash site is cleared.
Investigation in progress after man confronts El Paso county judge, campaign manager
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said his campaign manager was pushed by a man outside of the Marty Robbins Recreation Center polling location on Friday. Samaniego said he and his campaign manager were walking in the parking lot when a man recording on...
Bettina Olivares leads in El Paso city council District 8
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bettina Olivares is leading in the El Paso city council District 8 race in the unofficial early voting results. Incumbent Cissy Lizarraga is not running for re-election. The candidates running for district 8 are:. Chris Canales. Bettina Olivares. Rich Wright. All three candidates were...
2 Venezuelan migrants accused of assaulting BP agent near Ascarate Park identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Federal Bureau of Investigation identified two migrants who were arrested and accused of assaulting a Border Patrol agent near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Officials identified the two Venezuelan migrants as 35-year-old Kevin Escalona Gonazlez and 27-year-old Yuleixy Mata Fuentes.
What's the first step when buying a home?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People think the first step to buying a home is to find a realtor. They should be finding a loan officer first, according to George Bell, brokerage owner at EXIT Realty. Bell was a guest on "The Breakdown," Brad Montgomery's podcast. Bell and Montgomery...
El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
Crash at I-10 west and US-54 exit 22B cleared
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash at Interstate 10 west and US-54 exit 22B has cleared Tuesday, according to TxDOT. The crash closed Exit 22B. Traffic was diverted to Reynolds exit 23A. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most...
Wind returns to Borderland Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Ahead of Thursday’s front, winds will kick up Wednesday. Winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon. The arrival of this cooler air will drop our temperatures 10 to 15 degrees by Thursday, compared to Tuesday's high. We should continue...
El Paso Water Wastewater Plant undergoes $540 million rehabilitation project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As East El Paso continues to grow, what also must grow is El Paso Water’s Bustamante Wastewater Plant. Construction is underway to keep up with the growing city and strengthen the water system. “There’s a lot of equipment that needs to be upgraded,...
El Paso Water begins repairs on Resler Storm Drain; partial closures expected in area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Water crews began repairs to the Resler Storm Drain on Monday. The drain is located on Resler Drive between Ramada Drive and Armistad Avenue. "This work will improve the resiliency and reliability of the stormwater system in the area," El Paso Water...
CBP officers seize fentanyl, meth at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas on Sunday. Officers intercepted 26 pounds of meth and 10 pounds of fentanyl in a failed smuggling attempt. CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, who...
Rollover crash on Spur 601 at Chaffee causes lane closure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a rollover crash in northeast El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Spur 601 east near Chaffee Road blocking the right lane and exit, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to fire dispatch, two...
