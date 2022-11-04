ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

What you need to know on Election Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Polls in both Doña Ana County and El Paso County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for election day. As long as you are in line to vote by 7 p.m., you'll be allowed to cast your ballot. Voting...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso offers support to business start ups

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Business Strong, with the help of the Better Business Bureau, is providing assistance to new and existing small businesses through the Size Up El Paso website. Size Up El Paso aims to level the playing field by providing smaller businesses with resources...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Bettina Olivares leads in El Paso city council District 8

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bettina Olivares is leading in the El Paso city council District 8 race in the unofficial early voting results. Incumbent Cissy Lizarraga is not running for re-election. The candidates running for district 8 are:. Chris Canales. Bettina Olivares. Rich Wright. All three candidates were...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 Venezuelan migrants accused of assaulting BP agent near Ascarate Park identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Federal Bureau of Investigation identified two migrants who were arrested and accused of assaulting a Border Patrol agent near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Officials identified the two Venezuelan migrants as 35-year-old Kevin Escalona Gonazlez and 27-year-old Yuleixy Mata Fuentes.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

What's the first step when buying a home?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — People think the first step to buying a home is to find a realtor. They should be finding a loan officer first, according to George Bell, brokerage owner at EXIT Realty. Bell was a guest on "The Breakdown," Brad Montgomery's podcast. Bell and Montgomery...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash at I-10 west and US-54 exit 22B cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash at Interstate 10 west and US-54 exit 22B has cleared Tuesday, according to TxDOT. The crash closed Exit 22B. Traffic was diverted to Reynolds exit 23A. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Wind returns to Borderland Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Ahead of Thursday’s front, winds will kick up Wednesday. Winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon. The arrival of this cooler air will drop our temperatures 10 to 15 degrees by Thursday, compared to Tuesday's high. We should continue...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

CBP officers seize fentanyl, meth at Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas on Sunday. Officers intercepted 26 pounds of meth and 10 pounds of fentanyl in a failed smuggling attempt. CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, who...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash on Spur 601 at Chaffee causes lane closure

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a rollover crash in northeast El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Spur 601 east near Chaffee Road blocking the right lane and exit, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to fire dispatch, two...
El Paso, TX

