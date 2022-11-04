Read full article on original website
Gareth Russell, Author of “Do Let’s Have Another Drink: the Dry Wit and Fizzy Life of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother”
Gareth Russell is a best-selling author and historian who was kind enough to join the “Leaders and Legends” podcast this week to discuss his delightful and funny book: “Do Let’s Have Another Drink: the Dry Wit and Fizzy Life of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.” It’s full of terrific stories and anecdotes (some of them related to what we saw in “The King’s Speech”) while painting a beautiful portrait of the person Adolf Hitler once called “the most dangerous woman in Europe.”
Toy Insider shares hot toys parents should know about for holiday season
Need a few fun ideas for what to get your kids or young family members this holiday season?. These suggestions from Marissa Silva, Editor in Chief of The Toy Insider, will be sure to impress the little people in your life!. JURASSIC WORLD 6V T-REX QUAD (DYNACRAFT) ● Kids can...
What hotel star ratings actually mean
(CNN) — Online user ratings are great, until you discover they’re fake. Or you remember how your uncle always leaves reviews and his taste is terrible. Travelers want a proper set of standards, which generic hotel star ratings seem to offer. After all, you see, “Five-star hotel” and think, “Must be amazing,” just as you hear “One-star” and realize It’s gonna be a rough honeymoon.
Kid-ing with Kayla: Struggle of taking professional family photos
Kid-ing with Kayla — Tuesday WISH-TV Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan discussed the stress that comes with professional family photos and how photographers combat unruly kids who don’t want to be there. For more “Kid-ing with Kayla” content, click here.
