ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Former campaign manager sues Newport News mayoral candidate for $25,000

By Ellen Ice
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgxDC_0izD69LS00

A former campaign manager for a Newport News mayoral candidate said she's owed $25,000. Levita Jones was Tina Vicks' campaign manager until September when the payments stopped. That's when Jones decided to sue.

"With me knowing Tina ten years, it kind of hurt because I never thought it would have to go this way," Jones said.

According to court documents, Jones was under contract as Vick's campaign manager for a salary of $30,000. Jones said she was paid $5,000, then the payments stopped.

"A payment was missed, never made, and that breached a contract," Jones said. "No resolution was made between her and I, so it came to this."

"This" refers to a civil suit for breach of contract. So she filed a civil suit for breach of contract. In the documents, Vicks said Jones was responsible for fundraising her salary and said that Jones did not complete her side of the agreement.

Jones disagrees and said she is owed her salary, and said the citizens of Newport News need to be aware.

"That needs to be addressed because this will be someone that will oversee the business of the entire city," Jones said.

Jones filed on Oct. 26, just 13 days before election day. She said the timing was because it had been 30 days since payment was due, and that's what she had to do legally to file the civil suit.

"At the end of the day I would just like the contract to be honored," Jones said.

News 3 reached out to Tina Vick for a comment. Vick told News 3 the attorney advised her not to make a comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Court orders Suffolk polling location to stay open past 7 p.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A court ordered a Suffolk polling location to stay open 20 minutes extra due to an issue with the voting machines earlier Tuesday. The precinct affected was East Suffolk Recreational Center, which didn't open until 6:20 a.m., according to Suffolk General Registrar Burdette Lawrence. The delayed...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach

2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn …. Old Dominion topped Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk state opened up with a dominant win over Virginia of Lynchburg. Kiggans holds last campaign event with Youngkin and …. Michelle Wolf reports from Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UjU4BT. Luria, Kiggans deliver final pitch...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach

Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU, Norfolk State start off season with...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Community Connection: Helping Hands Resource Center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Helping Hands Resource Center is a nonprofit organization in Hampton Roads that is committed to serving the community at the highest capacity. It provides mentorship for the youth, community outreach events, food drives, job training, housing and so much more.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

ODU Police investigating several vehicle larcenies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University police are investigating several larcenies from vehicles that took place overnight. Old Dominion University students received an alert Sunday morning saying that police were investigating several larcenies from vehicles around Village Lot Two. Breion Green is a sophomore at ODU and said...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy