Kadarius Toney, Trent McDuffie set to play for Chiefs on Sunday

By Jared Bush
KSNT News
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are adding some key players in their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his Chiefs debut, head coach Andy Reid said Friday.

“I think so, yeah. Right now, I’d tell you yes,” Reid said when asked if Toney will play Sunday.

Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons

Toney could make an impact immediately, as the Chiefs even seem to have to some plays drawn up for him heading into Sunday.

“I appreciate his effort, and he’s a fast learner and, you know, we’ll see. We got a couple things in for him, but let’s just see, see what happens.”

Reid also spoke on the availability of Chiefs rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, who injured his hamstring in Week One against the Arizona Cardinals.

“He looked good, and right now that’s what we’re thinking. We’ll see, don’t hold me on all of these,” Reid said when asked if McDuffie will play.

The Chiefs will kickoff against the Titans at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

