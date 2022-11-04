ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

Mobile Police officer shot during West Mobile Homicide investigation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — WATCH. We’re now learning more about an officer-involved shooting that happened while officers were investigating a homicide late Monday night in West Mobile. Both the murder suspect and Mobile Police officer are recovering after being shot during the chase. Police say it started Monday...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Flu like illnesses overwhelming Alabama hospitals

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Across the country, flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade and it's not even the peak of flu season yet. Alabama is just one of the states that the CDC reported to have high levels of flu like illness. The increase of cases has health officials worried because cases don't typically start to rise until December. The CDC says people aged 65 and up as well as young children are getting the worst of it.
ALABAMA STATE
WPMI

Daphne passes new rules for parading organizations

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — When the good times roll in Daphne, there will be news rules about what cannot be thrown off floats thanks to a newly passed ordinance. Mayor Robin LeJeune says the ordinance prohibits parading groups from throwing frozen food, produce or wooden objects and there's a weight limit of two pounds.
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Troopers identify 3 killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- The three people killed in Sunday's head-on collision in Escambia County, Alabama, have been identified. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 in Flomaton. The victims are:. Shannon Lucas, 48, of Flomaton. Christopher Bell, 41, of Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50,...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Mississippi Woman killed in Mobile County crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Mississippi woman according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred Saturday, just before 4 a.m. on I-10 near the 3 mile marker in Mobile County. 24-year-old Rachel Pickard of Summet, Mississippi, was fatally...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

The Haven for Animals holds ADOPT TIL YOU DROP for November

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — HAVEN HOLDS NO COST “ADOPT TIL YOU DROP” FOR NOVEMBER. The Haven for Animals, in Fairhope, Alabama, is holding an “Adopt til You Drop” promotion for the entire month of November, 2022. All of The Haven’s dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available for adoption at No Cost. The normal adoption process will apply. The special promotion is a huge savings of $175 per dog and $125 per cat!
FAIRHOPE, AL
WPMI

Veterans honored at Battleship Memorial Park

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Chester Feagin says he was 17 years old when he signed up to serve in the Navy during World War II. "We loved our country. And when that happened with the Japanese, all we wanted to do was get in the service, get over there and whoop 'em. And that's what happened in World War II. A bunch of kids went on three fronts, whipped the enemy and came home," said Feagin.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Thanksgiving turkey costs could gobble up your paycheck

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With inflation soaring... turkey prices are doubling. Making it more difficult for our local charities to put a Thanksgiving meal to those in need. "Protein for us is a struggle all of the time, and of course, during the holiday season, it becomes even more pronounced," said Michael Ledger, CEO of Feeding the Gulf Coast.
MOBILE, AL

