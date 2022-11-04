“It’s not easy being clever”- ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Director Harry Bradbeer Praises Millie Bobby Brown for Her Spirited Nature

There are some friends in our lives with whom we can be truly ourselves. They know us inside out and therefore, the bond between the two seems a little more than friendship. Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have been friends for a long time now. Even though fans have been shipping the couple, these two have been friends only. But Millie’s boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, has his own opinions about their friendship. How does he feel about it?

5 HOURS AGO