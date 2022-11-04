Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Yakym to fill vacant Indiana 2nd Congressional seat held by the late Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rudy Yakym will complete the term of the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski and begin his first term in Congress in 2023 following Tuesday’s election, The Associated Press projects. Yakym will serve Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. He defeated Democrat Paul Steury and Libertarian William Henry....
WISH-TV
Election live blog: Polls closed for Indiana, early results being reported
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are closed for much of Indiana. News 8 will be providing live updates on key races in this blog, as well as in the WISH-TV news app and on Facebook. 8:03 p.m. Rep. Ron DeSantis wins reelection for governor in Florida. 8:01 p.m. Dem JB...
WISH-TV
Election live blog: Young, Carson, Spartz, Banks, Pence win reelection in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are closed for much of Indiana. News 8 will be providing live updates on key races in this blog, as well as in the WISH-TV news app and on Facebook. 11:06 p.m. Rep. Larry Bucshon wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 8th Congressional District....
WISH-TV
Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has won a second term in Tuesday’s race for the state’s chief executive slot against challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat, who had hoped to regain a seat last held by her party 16 years ago. DeWine won a...
WISH-TV
André Carson defeats Angela Grabovsky and Gavin Maple in Indiana 7th Congressional District Race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat André Carson has defeated Republican Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian Gavin Maple in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 42% of the votes are reported. Carson has 65.7% of the vote. Grabovsky has 32.1%, and Maple has 2.2% of the vote.
WISH-TV
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe in pricey race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is getting another term in office after besting GOP challenger Darren Bailey in the deep-blue state. The win capped a race characterized by nearly constant acrimony and outsized spending. Pritzker first won political office in 2018 when he took the governor’s seat. His reelection win was buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief. Bailey is a southern Illinois farmer and conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump. Pritzker is a billionaire equity investor and philanthropist who called Bailey “too extreme” for Democrat-heavy Illinois.
WISH-TV
In Maryland, Moore elected as state’s first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.
WISH-TV
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won reelection, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. Lee cruised through the primary without a Republican opponent. He then sealed the win without agreeing to any debates with Martin, a critical care physician. Lee capitalized on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state. In TV advertising, he pointed to economic growth and tax rates and his focus on skilled trades during his first four years.
WISH-TV
Diego Morales defeats Destiny Wells in Indiana secretary of state race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Diego Morales has defeated Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeffrey Maurer in Indiana’s secretary of state race. With 41% of the votes reported, Morales has 54%, Wells has 40% and Maurer has 6%. Morales pointed out in a speech Tuesday night that he will...
WISH-TV
Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote. The 5th Congressional District covers the...
WISH-TV
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
WISH-TV
Indiana cracks down on voter registrations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier in 2022, as part of the state’s voter maintenance program, every voter in Indiana should have received a nonforwardable postcard to verify their addresses. If the postcard is returned because the person moved, then a second one is sent to the address on file...
WISH-TV
Maura Healey is 1st lesbian elected Massachusetts governor
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
WISH-TV
Winning Powerball numbers announced after delay Monday evening
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing held...
WISH-TV
TechPoint and InnoPower Indy are partnering to inclusively grow Indiana’s tech force
Technology in Indiana is growing, and opportunities are growing. InnoPower and TechPoint have collaborated to inclusively grow Indiana’s tech force. The goal is 41,000 new tech jobs by 2030 and increasing opportunities for Black tech talent in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Gary. We spoke with Dennis Trinkle, Executive Vice...
WISH-TV
Heavily used pesticide in Midwest threatens fetal development
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A common pesticide found in weed killers widely used in the Midwest may cause damage to a developing fetus, a new study suggests. The chemical is called glyphosate. Traces of it are also found in foods including flour, honey and infant formula. A problem arises when...
WISH-TV
Indiana police seek man who got free of handcuffs, took sheriff’s truck
LIBERTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police in eastern Indiana are on the search for a Connersville man who failed to show up for court when a jury found him guilty and has pending charges for resisting law enforcement, according to Indiana State Police and court records. Steven T. Lakes, 45,...
WISH-TV
‘Life.Style.Live!’ hosts compete in St. Elmo shrimp cocktail eating contest, try Espresso Martini
Does one of our “Life.Style.Live!” hosts have what it takes to be the next Joey Chestnut when it comes to eating the St. Elmo shrimp cocktails?. Watch and find out! They also had the chance to wash it down with the restaurant’s brand-new ready-to-pour Espresso Martini, which just hit Indiana liquor and grocery stores last week!
WISH-TV
31st Annual Chocolate Sunday Gala; Alzheimer’s and Dementia
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Helping to support research for Alzheimer’s through chocolate happened Sunday at the 31st Annual Chocolate Sunday Gala. Hoosiers participated in this brunch event all themed around chocolate from 9 a.m. until noon. There were chocolate tasting stations, specialty cocktails, and an item auction. Laura Forbes...
