Indiana State

Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has won a second term in Tuesday’s race for the state’s chief executive slot against challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat, who had hoped to regain a seat last held by her party 16 years ago. DeWine won a...
OHIO STATE
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe in pricey race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is getting another term in office after besting GOP challenger Darren Bailey in the deep-blue state. The win capped a race characterized by nearly constant acrimony and outsized spending. Pritzker first won political office in 2018 when he took the governor’s seat. His reelection win was buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief. Bailey is a southern Illinois farmer and conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump. Pritzker is a billionaire equity investor and philanthropist who called Bailey “too extreme” for Democrat-heavy Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
In Maryland, Moore elected as state’s first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited.
MARYLAND STATE
Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection bid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has won reelection, keeping Republican control of a top statewide office that hasn’t been in Democratic hands for more than a decade. Lee defeated Democrat Jason Martin on Tuesday to clinch another four-year term in office. Lee cruised through the primary without a Republican opponent. He then sealed the win without agreeing to any debates with Martin, a critical care physician. Lee capitalized on a huge campaign cash advantage in a Republican state. In TV advertising, he pointed to economic growth and tax rates and his focus on skilled trades during his first four years.
TENNESSEE STATE
Diego Morales defeats Destiny Wells in Indiana secretary of state race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Diego Morales has defeated Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeffrey Maurer in Indiana’s secretary of state race. With 41% of the votes reported, Morales has 54%, Wells has 40% and Maurer has 6%. Morales pointed out in a speech Tuesday night that he will...
INDIANA STATE
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
ALABAMA STATE
Indiana cracks down on voter registrations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier in 2022, as part of the state’s voter maintenance program, every voter in Indiana should have received a nonforwardable postcard to verify their addresses. If the postcard is returned because the person moved, then a second one is sent to the address on file...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Maura Healey is 1st lesbian elected Massachusetts governor

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Winning Powerball numbers announced after delay Monday evening

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Tuesday morning after a nearly 10-hour delay and now players will have to wait a bit longer to find out if anyone has won the massive prize. The numbers for the drawing held...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Heavily used pesticide in Midwest threatens fetal development

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A common pesticide found in weed killers widely used in the Midwest may cause damage to a developing fetus, a new study suggests. The chemical is called glyphosate. Traces of it are also found in foods including flour, honey and infant formula. A problem arises when...
INDIANA STATE
31st Annual Chocolate Sunday Gala; Alzheimer’s and Dementia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Helping to support research for Alzheimer’s through chocolate happened Sunday at the 31st Annual Chocolate Sunday Gala. Hoosiers participated in this brunch event all themed around chocolate from 9 a.m. until noon. There were chocolate tasting stations, specialty cocktails, and an item auction. Laura Forbes...
INDIANA STATE

