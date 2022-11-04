WDFW tracking bear in Northwoods neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is tracking a black bear in the Northwoods neighborhood.

The bear has also been spotted nearby in the Pasadena and Minnehaha climbing areas.

WDFW is asking people to keep their trash and any other food sources locked up so the animal will move on.

WDFW says they set a trap for the bear Saturday morning. They say Yokes on Foothills donated chicken to bait the trap. They hope to trap the bear on Saturday.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to call 911. They also say if you see it, secure your trash and put it in outbuildings if possible. WDFW says bears that can’t find food usually move on.

