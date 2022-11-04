Read full article on original website
ktxs.com
People look for ways to make their groceries stretch during high inflation
ABILENE, Texas — According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the cost of groceries has increased by 13% in the last year. For households with multiple people living there, some look for alternatives to make food last longer. The average single adult is spending between $230-$400 on groceries each month, according to the USDA.
The Salvation Army of Abilene in need of Thanksgiving meal donations
ABILENE, Texas — Thanksgiving is right around the corner - and so is the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Community Meal. The yearly feast serves between 500-750 meals. "Right now we're just in need of all the supplies that come along with Thanksgiving," said Captain Joshua McKain. That includes turkey,...
Abilene Zoo mourning the death of beloved rhinoceros, Macho
ABILENE, Texas — All dogs go to heaven, and so do rhinoceros. The Abilene Zoo announced this morning that Macho, the black rhinoceros, passed away by natural causes early this morning while resting in his barn at the zoo. Conservation Supervisor Clay Carbajal explains what Macho meant not only...
Abilene man arrested for aggravated robbery
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for an aggravated robbery that took place at a north Abilene store. According to a press release, Daniel Lee Rodriguez, 40, of Abilene, was arrested on November 4th. Rodriguez allegedly entered a cell phone store on the 3200 block of North First Street, and threatened employees with a weapon, demanding money.
Report: Indiana man fleeing police was dressed as Pikachu, riding lawnmower
ROACHDALE, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana man dressed as Pikachu was recently caught, but it wasn't by a Pokémon Trainer. Roachdale Police received a call on Halloween night about a man recklessly driving a modified lawnmower with a trailer attached. The responding deputy quickly realized it was no ordinary...
Republicans have 'momentum' heading into NY gubernatorial race, ex-Gov claims
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — As new polling continuously suggests New York's gubernatorial seat may belong to a Republican on Tuesday, the last one to make it happen is weighing in on the likelihood. The race between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her challenger Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has...
