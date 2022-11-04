Read full article on original website
Related
Carole Radziwill Slams Bethenny Frankel For Real Housewives Of New York Rewatch Podcast
Real Housewives of New York alum Carole Radziwill is still coming for her former co-star, Bethenny Frankel. Carole and Bethenny were friends from the jump, but their relationship imploded during Season 10. Their ugly verbal war during the RHONY reunion resulted in Carole dissing host Andy Cohen. Andy remarked that...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0