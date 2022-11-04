Four-star 2024 Linebacker Kristopher Jones Confirms Ohio State Visit for the Michigan Game, Five-star 2025 QB Colin Hurley Commits to LSU

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Multi-million dollar investment coming to Center for Automotive ResearchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing leads Buckeyes in ‘really emotional’ return to courtThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football recruiting reset: Can the Buckeyes close out the 2023 cycle by repeating a historic feat?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class is in the endgame now as it awaits the decision of a handful of five-star recruits. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is trying to repeat the success of 2021 when he landed Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau as a pair of five-star edge rushers viewed as top-five players nationally. In a career filled with successful moments, Johnson pulling that off was the most impressive thing he’s done as a recruiter, and now both are gradually living up to the ratings as sophomores.
Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Defensive End Eddrick Houston Includes Ohio State in His Top 10 Schools List and Several Commits Impress on the Gridiron
One of Ohio State’s top defensive end targets in the 2024 class has started to narrow down his recruitment. Five-star Georgia prospect Eddrick Houston released a top 10 on Tuesday consisting of Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU. The recruitment of Houston...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Has Wheels, the Buckeyes Struggle in Bad Weather Again And Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama All Go Down in Flames
It was a glorious weekend for Ohio State fans, and the Buckeyes’ performance over Northwestern was hardly the biggest part of it. Aside from Saturday’s slog in Evanston, several heavy hitters suffered setback defeats as Tennessee, Alabama and Clemson all went down in flames in Week 10. In the latest edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report, we’re looking at all the biggest happenings across the world of college football as the College Football Playoff race is in full swing entering the middle of November.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud is the Frontrunner for the Heisman, the Buckeyes and Wolverines Are On a Collision Course and Ryan Watts Still Won't Say the Word “Michigan”
The Ohio State University men's basketball team is off to a great start. The Buckeyes defeated Robert Morris, 91-53, on Monday in their season opener and are still in the running to go undefeated. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. STROUD FOR HEISMAN. One of the positive storylines to...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Enters 2022-23 Season with High Expectations Ahead of Immediate Test Against Fifth-Ranked Tennessee
Coming off of its most successful season in five years, Ohio State women’s basketball enters the 2022-23 campaign with the potential and belief that it can go even further this year. After a one-year postseason ban prevented the Buckeyes from playing in the postseason in 2021, Ohio State won...
Eleven Warriors
Four Storylines Surrounding Ohio State Football Recruiting in November As The Game Approaches
November has the potential to be a massive month for Ohio State football recruiting. Between the last few targets in the 2023 class nearing decisions, the opportunity to gain momentum in the 2024 cycle and the biggest game of the year approaching at the end of the month, there’s no shortage of potential storylines in the recruiting realm.
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Michigan’s President Trolls Ohio State’s Performance Against Northwestern
Bad weather was at least partially to blame for the Buckeyes’ offensive struggles on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
It's Not Time to Panic About Ohio State's Running Game... Yet.
Ohio State's running game has been a source of consternation for fans the past three weeks, particularly Saturday as the Buckeyes faced 1-7 Northwestern and needed the run game to overcome horrendous weather conditions in the Windy City. This week The Dubcast welcomes Eleven Warriors scheme guru Kyle Jones to...
Eleven Warriors
Jesse Mendez Named NCAA Wrestler of the Week After Winning Michigan State Open Tournament Championship
Freshman Jesse Mendez was named NCAA Wrestler of the Week on Monday after running through the 133-pound field in the Michigan State Open tournament over the weekend. As a team, the Buckeyes won eight titles in the first action of the season and had three second-place finishes. Mendez had no...
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Indiana As Ohio State Returns Home For Its Seventh Big Ten Matchup of the Season
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 12. The Buckeyes return to their own backyard this weekend to take on a struggling Indiana program that hasn’t beaten Ohio State in the last 29 tries. Tom Allen and company are on the verge of a seventh straight loss this season, and a win over the scarlet and gray would be the Hoosiers’ first since 1988 (!).
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud's Tough Running Helps Power Ohio State to Win at Northwestern in Tough Conditions
But at the end of the day, Ohio State earned a win in awful weather, topping Northwestern on the road, 21-7. On a weekend in which two perennial powerhouses were eliminated from the College Football Playoff, we'll take it. 45 mph Wind. Yes, the wind was absolutely a factor in...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As a 38-Point Favorite Against Indiana
Another week, another huge spread for the Buckeyes. For the second consecutive week, Ohio State will be a huge favorite over its opponent, as the Buckeyes open as 38-point favorites over Indiana. With Ohio State favored by more than five touchdowns for next Saturday's matchup in Columbus, the over/under is...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Holds Its First Opponent to Single Digits, Buckeyes Ride Miyan Williams at Running Back and Jyaire Brown Enters Rotation at Cornerback
While Ohio State ranks eighth in the country in scoring defense with only 15.8 points allowed per game, the Buckeyes did not hold any opponent to single digits in their first eight games of the season. That changed on Saturday, when Ohio State yielded a season-low seven points to Northwestern.
saturdaytradition.com
Curtis Samuel, former Ohio State WR, hauls in insane TD throw from Taylor Heinicke
Curtis Samuel made an incredible catch in Week 9 for the Commanders. Samuel, the former Ohio State Buckeye, made an incredible catch between 3 Viking defenders and somehow emerged untouched. Samuel was able to roll into the end zone for a 49-yard score, which was upheld after a video review.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Doubles Team of JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig Win ITA Fall Nationals Doubles Championship
An Ohio State duo has won the ITA Fall National Championship for the second consecutive season. One year after Robert Cash and Matej Vocel won the ITA Fall Nationals Championship, JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig kept the title in Columbus, as Ohio State won the championship for the second consecutive season. The Buckeyes' doubles team defeated the No. 3-ranked team of TCU’s Alexander Jong and Lui Maxted (6-3, 3-6, 10-4) to win the title.
Eleven Warriors
Sloppy Conditions and Sloppy Play Prevent More Freshmen From Playing Against Northwestern
For the first time since the 2017 Michigan game, the Buckeyes were tied with an opponent at halftime. With the horrible weather and an unexpectedly tight game, the majority of Ohio State's true freshmen found themselves sidelined for the second straight week. Ohio State did extend its lead to double...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Starts 2022-23 Season With Non-Conference Warmup Against Robert Morris
Monday marks the official start of the new men’s basketball season for Ohio State. Chris Holtmann and company unveil a retooled roster that features 10 first-time Buckeyes, six true freshmen and three scholarship transfers following the loss of two NBA draft picks in Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell. Ohio State passed its first test in last Tuesday’s exhibition with a 101-57 throttling of Chaminade, which nearly knocked off Louisville in a single-digit exhibition loss two days later, but the season begins in earnest against Robert Morris.
