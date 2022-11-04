ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Four-star 2024 Linebacker Kristopher Jones Confirms Ohio State Visit for the Michigan Game, Five-star 2025 QB Colin Hurley Commits to LSU

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football recruiting reset: Can the Buckeyes close out the 2023 cycle by repeating a historic feat?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class is in the endgame now as it awaits the decision of a handful of five-star recruits. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is trying to repeat the success of 2021 when he landed Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau as a pair of five-star edge rushers viewed as top-five players nationally. In a career filled with successful moments, Johnson pulling that off was the most impressive thing he’s done as a recruiter, and now both are gradually living up to the ratings as sophomores.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five-star 2024 Defensive End Eddrick Houston Includes Ohio State in His Top 10 Schools List and Several Commits Impress on the Gridiron

One of Ohio State’s top defensive end targets in the 2024 class has started to narrow down his recruitment. Five-star Georgia prospect Eddrick Houston released a top 10 on Tuesday consisting of Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU. The recruitment of Houston...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Has Wheels, the Buckeyes Struggle in Bad Weather Again And Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama All Go Down in Flames

It was a glorious weekend for Ohio State fans, and the Buckeyes’ performance over Northwestern was hardly the biggest part of it. Aside from Saturday’s slog in Evanston, several heavy hitters suffered setback defeats as Tennessee, Alabama and Clemson all went down in flames in Week 10. In the latest edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report, we’re looking at all the biggest happenings across the world of college football as the College Football Playoff race is in full swing entering the middle of November.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

It's Not Time to Panic About Ohio State's Running Game... Yet.

Ohio State's running game has been a source of consternation for fans the past three weeks, particularly Saturday as the Buckeyes faced 1-7 Northwestern and needed the run game to overcome horrendous weather conditions in the Windy City. This week The Dubcast welcomes Eleven Warriors scheme guru Kyle Jones to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As a 38-Point Favorite Against Indiana

Another week, another huge spread for the Buckeyes. For the second consecutive week, Ohio State will be a huge favorite over its opponent, as the Buckeyes open as 38-point favorites over Indiana. With Ohio State favored by more than five touchdowns for next Saturday's matchup in Columbus, the over/under is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Doubles Team of JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig Win ITA Fall Nationals Doubles Championship

An Ohio State duo has won the ITA Fall National Championship for the second consecutive season. One year after Robert Cash and Matej Vocel won the ITA Fall Nationals Championship, JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig kept the title in Columbus, as Ohio State won the championship for the second consecutive season. The Buckeyes' doubles team defeated the No. 3-ranked team of TCU’s Alexander Jong and Lui Maxted (6-3, 3-6, 10-4) to win the title.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Starts 2022-23 Season With Non-Conference Warmup Against Robert Morris

Monday marks the official start of the new men’s basketball season for Ohio State. Chris Holtmann and company unveil a retooled roster that features 10 first-time Buckeyes, six true freshmen and three scholarship transfers following the loss of two NBA draft picks in Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell. Ohio State passed its first test in last Tuesday’s exhibition with a 101-57 throttling of Chaminade, which nearly knocked off Louisville in a single-digit exhibition loss two days later, but the season begins in earnest against Robert Morris.
COLUMBUS, OH

