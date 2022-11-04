ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

fox29.com

Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot

ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox29.com

Voting machine malfunction forces Mercer County to tally paper ballots

TRENTON, N.J. - Election officials in Mercer County, New Jersey are working to investigate what caused a county-wide voting machine outage on Election Day. The malfunction forced voters at over 130 polling places in Mercer County to fill out a standard ballot and place it into the emergency slot in the voting machine.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Fetterman, Oz campaign for potential votes in Bucks County

NEWTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Governor John Fetterman were both pushing for last minute votes in a competitive race. They were both in Bucks County Sunday, with Dr. Oz attending a bi-partisan roundtable discussion with local community and business leaders, as well as U.S. Senator from Maine Susan Collins and Pennsylvania Congressman from the 1st District Brian Fitzpatrick.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

UPS driver loses SAT tests belonging to Texas students

EL PASO, Texas - UPS is apologizing after a driver lost dozens of SAT tests belonging to Texas students. Local news outlets reported the back doors of the UPS track opened and the tests flew out of the truck. According to KFOX, the test sheets belonged to students who took...
EL PASO, TX
fox29.com

Powerball delay due to processing error in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The delay in reporting Powerball’s winning numbers for the $2 billion jackpot was due to a processing delay in Minnesota, the Minnesota Lottery said in a release. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The...
MINNESOTA STATE

