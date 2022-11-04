Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
fox29.com
DA: New Jersey fugitive arrested for firing gun into Philadelphia Wawa
TORRESDALE - A man wanted in New Jersey has been arrested and charged for a shooting that erupted at a Wawa in Philadelphia last week, according to the District Attorney's office. Joshua Frazier, 23, is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man after an argument broke out inside a Wawa on...
fox29.com
2022 Election: 'Suspicious white powder' mailed to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters, spokesperson says
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police, the FBI and bomb squad units were called after a "suspicious envelope" containing white powder was allegedly sent to the campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor. Police say first responders were called at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 to...
fox29.com
Fetterman campaign awaits results in hotly contest Pennsylvania senate race
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and his team awaited Election Day results in Pittsburgh. Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are widely considered a toss up for Pennsylvania's senate seat.
fox29.com
Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot
ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
fox29.com
Voting machine malfunction forces Mercer County to tally paper ballots
TRENTON, N.J. - Election officials in Mercer County, New Jersey are working to investigate what caused a county-wide voting machine outage on Election Day. The malfunction forced voters at over 130 polling places in Mercer County to fill out a standard ballot and place it into the emergency slot in the voting machine.
fox29.com
Delaware Election Results: Rochester defeats Murphy again in Delaware House contest
DOVER, Del. - Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester won reelection to Delaware’s lone seat in the U.S. House on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in Congress. The race was a repeat of 2020, when Blunt Rochester easily defeated Murphy. Blunt Rochester, a former state...
fox29.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Fetterman, Oz campaign for potential votes in Bucks County
NEWTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's senate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Governor John Fetterman were both pushing for last minute votes in a competitive race. They were both in Bucks County Sunday, with Dr. Oz attending a bi-partisan roundtable discussion with local community and business leaders, as well as U.S. Senator from Maine Susan Collins and Pennsylvania Congressman from the 1st District Brian Fitzpatrick.
fox29.com
Greg Abbott defeats Beto O'Rourke, wins third term as Texas governor, FOX News projects
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won re-election in Texas, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, FOX News projects. The governor spoke tonight at an election rally in McAllen, where the governor launched his re-election campaign. "We planted our flag in South Texas, and we showed America that South Texas is...
fox29.com
UPS driver loses SAT tests belonging to Texas students
EL PASO, Texas - UPS is apologizing after a driver lost dozens of SAT tests belonging to Texas students. Local news outlets reported the back doors of the UPS track opened and the tests flew out of the truck. According to KFOX, the test sheets belonged to students who took...
fox29.com
Democrats seek to solidify control of Delaware government in 2022 Midterm Elections
DOVER, Del. - Delaware Democrats are looking to solidify their hold on state government when voters go to the polls in November. Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office and all other statewide elective offices, including three on this year’s ballot: attorney general, state auditor and treasurer.
fox29.com
Powerball delay due to processing error in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The delay in reporting Powerball’s winning numbers for the $2 billion jackpot was due to a processing delay in Minnesota, the Minnesota Lottery said in a release. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Significant temperature drop ahead of Election Day
PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley saw record-breaking temperatures and sunny skies on Monday. But, forecasters say the summer-like weather is not here to stay. Philadelphia made it to 79 degrees, which is the warmest the city has seen for this time of year since 1936 when temperatures reached 76. Overnight...
Comments / 0