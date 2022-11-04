ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Votes for KCCD board close

Results for the Kern County Community College District were close in early returns Tuesday night. Jennifer Slayton was leading against Christina Scrivner for the District 2 seat by 2.5 percent, or 135 votes, as of 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

First major storm moves into Kern County

Get ready for our first big storm of the season arriving later today in Kern County. Some light showers will roll into the area early today, then we are expecting some heavy rain by Tuesday around the area. The Valley can expect between .50-1.00″ with our Mountain areas receiving up...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Heavy rain storm pushes its way into Kern County

Light showers have made their way into parts of Wasco, Shafter, and McKittrick progressively moving towards the Bakersfield area. A gust of warm winds coming from the north west have slightly elevated the expected daytime high for Monday’s forecast, currently at 66 degrees. Dark ominous clouds hovering over Tehachapi...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Heavy afternoon rain showers expected in Kern County

UPDATE (1:20 p.m.) : The bulk of the rain has passed but expect scattered showers throughout the rest of the day. The showers will turn to snow in the mountains tonight into early Wednesday morning. The highest elevations could pick up two to four inches of snow with up to...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Storm moving into Kern County Monday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl

TULARE COUNTY – The nationwide fentanyl epidemic has once again found its way to Tulare County, this time impacting our very own healthcare workers. On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.
KGET

Delano’s first ever Veterans Day Parade sees massive turnout

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans Day is less than a week away but that’s not stopping locals from celebrating our Kern troops a little bit early. Delano hosted its inaugural Veterans Day Parade with more than 60 entries. Delano parade organizers said more than 1,000 people came out to support our local troops. “We just […]
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police warns of rising power controller module thefts

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has received reports of common powertrain controller module thefts from semi-trucks. According to police CPCs are in high demand in the black market due to a global shortage, and without the module, trucks cannot function properly. BPD offered some advice to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy