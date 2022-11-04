Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield City Council race: Two incumbents to return; 2 races remain undecided
After months of talk about public safety issues, homelessness and road safety — which most candidates discussed as their pressing concerns for Bakersfield leading up to Tuesday — the voters have cast their ballots. As in most races, the results for the two Bakersfield City Council seats up...
Bakersfield Californian
Votes for KCCD board close
Results for the Kern County Community College District were close in early returns Tuesday night. Jennifer Slayton was leading against Christina Scrivner for the District 2 seat by 2.5 percent, or 135 votes, as of 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night.
KGET 17
First major storm moves into Kern County
Get ready for our first big storm of the season arriving later today in Kern County. Some light showers will roll into the area early today, then we are expecting some heavy rain by Tuesday around the area. The Valley can expect between .50-1.00″ with our Mountain areas receiving up...
Street race in Tulare County ends with several people shot
An illegal street race in Tulare County turned violent Sunday night after multiple shots were fired, sending five people to the hospital.
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
sjvsun.com
Will Kern Co. really get bailed out by Newsom for oil’s mandated shut down? Here are the facts.
Sitting in the audience listening to Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month at the California Economic Summit in downtown Bakersfield, Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop recalls being “taken aback.”. The governor was telling a crowd of hundreds of public- and private-sector officials from across the state that,...
Bakersfield Now
4 clerks at Delano businesses arrested, cited for selling alcohol to minors in operation
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Four clerks at businesses in the Delano area were arrested, cited and are due to appear in court for selling alcohol to a person under 21, called citation B&P 25658(a), according to the Delano Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 5, agents from the California Alcohol...
KGET 17
Heavy rain storm pushes its way into Kern County
Light showers have made their way into parts of Wasco, Shafter, and McKittrick progressively moving towards the Bakersfield area. A gust of warm winds coming from the north west have slightly elevated the expected daytime high for Monday’s forecast, currently at 66 degrees. Dark ominous clouds hovering over Tehachapi...
KGET 17
Heavy afternoon rain showers expected in Kern County
UPDATE (1:20 p.m.) : The bulk of the rain has passed but expect scattered showers throughout the rest of the day. The showers will turn to snow in the mountains tonight into early Wednesday morning. The highest elevations could pick up two to four inches of snow with up to...
Storm moving into Kern County Monday night
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
thesungazette.com
TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl
TULARE COUNTY – The nationwide fentanyl epidemic has once again found its way to Tulare County, this time impacting our very own healthcare workers. On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.
Delano’s first ever Veterans Day Parade sees massive turnout
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Veterans Day is less than a week away but that’s not stopping locals from celebrating our Kern troops a little bit early. Delano hosted its inaugural Veterans Day Parade with more than 60 entries. Delano parade organizers said more than 1,000 people came out to support our local troops. “We just […]
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Police warns of rising power controller module thefts
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has received reports of common powertrain controller module thefts from semi-trucks. According to police CPCs are in high demand in the black market due to a global shortage, and without the module, trucks cannot function properly. BPD offered some advice to...
A look back at the last time Bakersfield saw snow and what conditions would need to be for it to happen again
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the first major storm rolls into Kern County, some areas may be seeing some snow this week. Bakersfield will probably not be one of them. The last time Bakersfield saw snowfall was on Jan. 25, 1999. The city got around six inches of snow with even more in some areas. […]
Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
What causes the dangerous tule fog that blankets California’s valleys?
In the fall and winter, California, and especially the Central Valley, sees a dangerous type of fog: tule fog.
Man dead in Tehachapi following officer-involved shooting
A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Tehachapi on Thursday evening, November 3rd. The shooting took place around 6:40 p.m. at the Willow Springs Mobile Home Park.
Bakersfield Californian
KCSO asks for public's help to find woman reported missing
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who was reported missing. Maryam Sohi was last seen by her family on Sept. 29.
Several road closures affecting travel on Highway 99 near Ming Avenue
Several closures have been announced that will affect both northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 99 in the Ming Avenue area.
SWAT respond to Porterville garage after death threat, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A six-hour SWAT standoff took place in Porterville on Monday after a report of a man chasing someone with a knife resulted in the suspect barricading himself in a garage, according to police. Officers say they were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 800 block of South Cottage Street about a […]
