Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Look: Video Of Kate Upton In The Stands Is Going Viral
Congratulations to the Houston Astros, who topped the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the 2022 World Series on Saturday night. Kate Upton was certainly enjoying the ride throughout the playoffs. This is World Series No. 2 for her and her husband, Justin Verlander. Earlier this weekend, a video...
Click2Houston.com
Man who snagged Yordan Alvarez homerun ball got Astros World Series ticket the morning of the game
Jim Rice grew up in Houston. He’s been going to baseball games for close to 50 years. He never imagined he’d be holding the ball that led to the Houston Astros second world championship title. In the sixth inning of game 6, with the Astros trailing 1-0 to...
Video shows Ted Cruz getting hit with a beer can and booed at during a Houston Astros victory parade
Police said the 33-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene and faces assault charges.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Centre Daily
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
After four trips to the World Series in the past six seasons, the Houston Astros* have won their first legit (from what we know) World Series title in franchise history. Everyone and their mommas were rooting against the Astros in this year's World Series, especially Dodger fans. The 2022 season...
3 Phillies who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series was improbable. Next season should look different as they try to return to the series. The Philadelphia Phillies rode the perfect storm to get to the World Series in 2022. The club got hot at the right moment and went with it.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
KHOU
'World Series Grillz' | Houston jeweler makes promise to Astros players after winning it all
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Champs, and aside from the normal hardware that comes with a title, a celebrity jeweler in H-town is promising the players something else – World Series grillz!. KHOU 11’s Shern-Min Chow caught up with jeweler Johnny Dang after the clinching Game...
thecomeback.com
Sports world reacts to Ted Cruz attending Astros’ World Series parade
The Houston Astros are in celebration mode. The team won the World Series for the second time in franchise history on Saturday, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. It was a big win for many, including World Series MVP Jeremy Peña as well as notable bettor Mattress Mack. Let’s not forget the great Dusty Baker, who became the third black manager to win a World Series.
tigerdroppings.com
This Philly Fan Is Willing To Lose His Family And Job For The Phillies To Win World Series
How bad do you want your team to win it all? This guy will lose everything for the Phillies to take home the title. Smart...
Astros to negotiate new contract with manager Dusty Baker, reports say
HOUSTON — With the offseason on the horizon, the Houston Astros will now turn their focus to manager Dusty Baker. The 73-year-old Baker finished the last year of his contract by winning the World Series after he couldn't reach a contract extension with the organization prior to the 2022 season.
Astros' offseason involves Baker contract, free agents
HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James...
TMZ.com
Nick Swisher Predicts Aaron Judge Signs 8-year Deal W/ Yankees, Gets Captaincy
Breathe easy, Yankees fans ... Aaron Judge will re-sign with NY this offseason for a monstrous 8-year deal -- at least, that's according to Nick Swisher. The ex-Pinstripes outfielder made the prediction to TMZ Sports this week ... as speculation about Judge's future continues to rage on. Because of his...
Yardbarker
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
Yardbarker
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
The Houston Astros are the world champions in baseball | Get your fan gear (caps, T-shirts and hoodies)
The Houston Astros are the World Series champions after they beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, Saturday night at home. The Astros, behind Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, won the best-of-seven series in six games. Soon after the game, fans of the Astros...
Comments / 2