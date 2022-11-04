Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Man sues CPD detective he claims forced false confession that led to murder conviction
CHICAGO - A man who claims a Chicago police detective framed him for a Northwest Side murder — resulting in 13 years behind bars — has filed a lawsuit against the city and several detectives. Daniel Rodriguez was convicted in the 1991 shooting death of Jose "Junito" Hernandez...
Released Chicago prisoner accused of new crime spree
A Chicago man who was freed from prison after 29 years is now back behind bars after a months-long alleged crime spree.
Man picks up gun dropped by wounded security guard after River North shooting: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with picking up a gun that had been dropped outside a River North nightclub after a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in front of Hush Chicago at 311 W. Chicago Ave, police said. Security footage showed Jimmy Silva, 19, getting out of a car and retrieving a gun that had been dropped by a security guard when he was wounded, prosecutors said.
Chicago man fired gunshot at victim's vehicle after potential road rage incident in Cook County: ISP
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a victim after a potential road rage incident on an area expressway in May. Robert L. Bluntson, 54, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. At about 10:35 p.m. on May 29, Illinois State Police...
Chicago man who killed family members gets life in prison
Diego Uribe was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the murders of six members of his extended family at their Gage Park home nearly seven years ago.
Suspected Nazi uniform worn by student on Halloween causes uproar at South Loop high school
A Jones College Prep High School student who wore a German soldier uniform to school on Halloween has caused an uproar because it was widely interpreted to be the garb of a Nazi soldier.
Danny Golden case: Suspect seeks bond review in shooting of off-duty cop
One of the suspects in connection to the shooting of off-duty Chicago cop Danny Golden asked for a judge to review his bond, in hopes of getting out of jail.
Arlington Heights trustees approve pre-development agreement with Chicago Bears
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - Arlington Heights trustees voted unanimously Monday night to approve a pre-development agreement (PDA) with the Chicago Bears to pursue a relocation to the site of the former Arlington Race Track. Two significant factors came out of Monday's meeting: the team acknowledged it will be asking for...
$50K reward offered for info leading to arrest, conviction of suspect wanted in USPS letter carrier robbery
CHICAGO - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in the armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier that occurred last month in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood. At about 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, the suspect brandished a firearm...
Teenagers charged with carjacking 65-year-old man, robbing 73-year-old woman in Chicago on same day
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two teenage boys are charged with attacking a 73-year-old woman and carjacking a 65-year-old man on the same day. Police said that on November 4, the boys carjacked the man on West 95th near Ashland in Washington Heights. On the same day, a few blocks away, the boys robbed the woman at gunpoint.
Chicago's TikTok historian launches bus tour to highlight the pure beauty of the city
CHICAGO - He's known for delivering Chicago history on TikTok, and now, Sherman "Dilla" Thomas is taking his lessons on the road in a brand-new luxury bus. Thanks to donations and a lot of hard work, the urban historian has launched Chicago Mahogany Tours,. The tours are taking people to...
Suspect in custody after Chicago FBI facility guard shack set on fire
CHICAGO - Chicago fire officials said a suspect poured accelerant on the guard shack at the FBI building on the Near West Side Friday afternoon. The FBI confirmed an incident occurred at the facility located at 2111 W. Roosevelt Rd. No injuries were reported. A suspect is in custody, authorities...
Video shows brazen Chicago-area gas station theft that took less than 5 seconds
CRESTWOOD, Ill. - Police in southwest suburban Crestwood are warning drivers about a string of recent thefts from vehicles at local gas stations. In the past two weeks, police said several thefts have taken place while victims are filling up their cars. A video the department released Monday shows a...
1 in custody after police spot catalytic converter theft in progress in Jefferson Park
CHICAGO - One person is in custody after police officers spotted him trying to steal a catalytic converter Friday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. Police officer witnessed three males who were trying to steal a catalytic converter around 3:21 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Long Avenue, officials said.
5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side
Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood.
2 child luring attempts reported within 2 hours of each other on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a warning after two child luring attempts occurred within two hours of each other on Chicago's West Side Thursday. At about 5:30 p.m., an offender attempted to lure a 9-year-old boy into his vehicle in the area of 300 N. Parkside Avenue. The offender was...
Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell weighs in on SAFE-T Act's no cash bail
The SAFE-T Act is set to take effect in January and it will eliminate cash bail. Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell breaks down how the new law will change who stays in custody based on the offense, not the offender's bank account.
Plainfield Bank Robberies: Two banks on the same street are robbed, just days apart
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - For the second time in less than a week, someone has robbed a bank in Plainfield. The most recent robbery happened at 4:15 p.m. on Friday at the BMO Harris, 15101 South Illinois Highway 59. The robber in this case showed a note demanding money. He did...
The magic of Harry Potter can be experienced starting Friday at Water Tower Place.
Whether you are more like the House Gryffindor or House Ravenclaw, you will certainly like the new Harry Potter: Magic At Play exhibit. Tim McGill learned a little magic there this morning for Good Day Chicago.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0