Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Man picks up gun dropped by wounded security guard after River North shooting: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with picking up a gun that had been dropped outside a River North nightclub after a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in front of Hush Chicago at 311 W. Chicago Ave, police said. Security footage showed Jimmy Silva, 19, getting out of a car and retrieving a gun that had been dropped by a security guard when he was wounded, prosecutors said.
Fox 32 Chicago

5 women stole $9,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's, attempted to flee police: prosecutors

WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Bond has been set for five women accused of stealing merchandise from the Kohl's store in Woodridge. Aalayah Allen, 25, of Milwaukee, Navora Brashear, 21, of Avondale, Arizona, Kenyuanna Gunby, of Milwaukee, Ahnamarie Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, and Makayla Jones-Spencer, 21, of Milwaukee, have all been charged with one count of burglary and one count of misdemeanor mob action.
