CHICAGO - A man has been charged with picking up a gun that had been dropped outside a River North nightclub after a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in front of Hush Chicago at 311 W. Chicago Ave, police said. Security footage showed Jimmy Silva, 19, getting out of a car and retrieving a gun that had been dropped by a security guard when he was wounded, prosecutors said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO