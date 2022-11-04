Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for 27-year-old man last seen near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man who recently moved to Louisville and hasn't been seen for nearly a week. The LMPD's Missing Person Unit says Matthew Cooley's friends and family haven't heard from him since Nov. 1. Cooley was last seen in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, which is near Breckenridge Lane.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Missing 16 year old found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A missing Newburg teen has been found. Around 8:40 p.m., Louisville Metro Police announced they cancelled the Operation Return Home for 16-year-old Evan Fox. Officers located Evan in good condition. Louisville Metro Police had been looking for a missing 16-year-old. Police say Evan Fox was last...
Wave 3
Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
wdrb.com
48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
wvih.com
Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector
A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs. A video shows...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
wdrb.com
16-year-old accused of shooting at Clarksville Police chief's home charged as adult
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager accused of shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's home is being charged as an adult. Samual Jaggers, 16, is charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness after a shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at the Everglade Drive home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at...
Wave 3
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: 26-year-old woman last seen in Buechel neighborhood located on Friday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for a missing 26-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon. According to police, Shontelle Haskins was last seen at 2:45 p.m. at 501 Country Acres in the Buechel neighborhood. Police said she has made threats to harm herself and left the area...
Fatal crash on I-264 leaves 1 dead, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The west ramp to I-65 and two right lanes of I-264 are blocked at this time. Police are investigating after a person died in a car crash around 4 a.m. Sunday. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a collision on I-264 W...
Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home
MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
wdrb.com
New Albany man charged with felony child molestation in case four years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing felony child molestation charges. In a news release Monday, Indiana State Police said troopers arrested Todd Nathan Lewis, 31, of New Albany, on Saturday. ISP said a detective began investigating Lewis in October after being contacted by the mother of...
WLTX.com
Kentucky police locate missing woman in wooded area within minutes using new drone
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A missing person in Bullitt County was found within minutes thanks to a new police drone received just two days ago. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it used its new drone to find a woman who was lost in a large wooded area of Shepherdsville, Kentucky on Friday.
wvih.com
Police Investigate Deputy Involved Shooting
Investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Harrison County deputy on Friday who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of Indiana State Police around noon on Friday following an officer-involved shooting near Laconia, according to a release.
WLKY.com
ISP: Wanted suspect in custody after being shot by southern Indiana sheriff's deputy
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — A wanted man is in custody after a deputy-involved shooting in southern Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police. It happened around noon on Friday in Harrison County at a home on North Tobacco Landing Road Southeast. That is near the town of Laconia. That's...
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
The polls are ready for voters to cast their ballots. Importance of voting in African American communities. Importance of voting in African American communities. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. Updated: 21 hours ago. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future.
Comments / 4