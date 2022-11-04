ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Louisville Police searching for 27-year-old man last seen near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a 27-year-old man who recently moved to Louisville and hasn't been seen for nearly a week. The LMPD's Missing Person Unit says Matthew Cooley's friends and family haven't heard from him since Nov. 1. Cooley was last seen in the 7100 block of Bronner Circle, which is near Breckenridge Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

﻿LMPD: Missing 16 year old found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A missing Newburg teen has been found. Around 8:40 p.m., Louisville Metro Police announced they cancelled the Operation Return Home for 16-year-old Evan Fox. Officers located Evan in good condition. Louisville Metro Police had been looking for a missing 16-year-old. Police say Evan Fox was last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

48-year-old Louisville man identified in Southside Drive fatal stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man has been identified by authorities as the victim in a fatal stabbing on Southside Drive Friday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Radame Garcia Gallo was stabbed multiple times near the 700 block of Southside Drive. That's near the Kenwood Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Taylor Berry neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at about 2:45 p.m. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector

A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs. A video shows...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: 1 person killed in crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early Sunday morning crash on the Watterson has killed one person. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. At around 4...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Fatal crash on I-264 leaves 1 dead, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The west ramp to I-65 and two right lanes of I-264 are blocked at this time. Police are investigating after a person died in a car crash around 4 a.m. Sunday. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a collision on I-264 W...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home

MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
MADISON, IN
wvih.com

Police Investigate Deputy Involved Shooting

Investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Harrison County deputy on Friday who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of Indiana State Police around noon on Friday following an officer-involved shooting near Laconia, according to a release.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area

The polls are ready for voters to cast their ballots. Importance of voting in African American communities. Importance of voting in African American communities. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. Updated: 21 hours ago. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy