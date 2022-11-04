Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WRDW-TV
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested three more suspects in separate homicides – on the heels of three other murder arrests in the past few days. The moves seem to be solid strikes against crime as deputies battle a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the...
Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for B St. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Beech Island man in connection to a homicide that happened on B St. back in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested eighteen-year-old Evyn O'Conner on Nov. 7 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WRDW-TV
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last month at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
GBI Makes arrest in Warren County Homicide investigation
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – John Willis, age 40, of Warrenton, was arrested by the GBI and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Willis has been charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in connection to the death of Marquis L. Burke, age 46, also of Warrenton. He was taken to the McDuffie County Jail on […]
wfxg.com
One dead, one in jail in early morning stabbing
WARRENTON, Ga. (WFXG) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Warren County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stabbing that took place early Monday. The Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Marquis Burke was found in the road with several stab wounds. He was taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital before being transferred to Augusta University Medical Center, where he later died.
Grovetown P.D. searching for Aggravated Assault suspect accused of strangulation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Grovetown Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect. Nickolas Paul Thomas, 27, is described as 6’5, weighing 175 lbs, with green eyes, and brown hair. The suspect has ties in Augusta, Harlem, Grovetown and Lincolnton. Investigators say he strangled the mother of his children […]
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
WRDW-TV
17-year-old killed in shooting on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Saturday claimed the life of a teenager, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s swept the CSRA since spring. His body was found after Richmond County deputies responded to 3073 Deans Bridge Road, Number One Mobile Home Park, at 9:37 pm, to investigate a report of a shooting.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office touts success with Flock Safety Cameras, crimes solved
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – More than two years ago the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office partnered with a company to help investigate and solve crimes with hidden cameras.Now, the two are touting success that includes solving homicides and it’s all because someone has a bird’s eye view of license plates on the road. Two homicides. Two […]
Augusta, Aiken residents named as defendants in illegal firearm possession charges by U.S. Attorney’s office
GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms. According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in […]
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Valuable buildings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta is full of history and historic buildings are a link to that past. Unfortunately, we’ve lost a lot of them over the years. Erick Montgomery is executive director of Historic Augusta and speaks one on one with Richard Rogers.
Crash involving motorcycle slows traffic on Jimmie Dyess Parkway near Park West Drive
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and EMS are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle. According to dispatch, the incident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle happened on Jimmie Dyess Parkway between Park West Drive (near Cracker Barrel) and Wrightsboro Road. Traffic at this time is moving […]
WRDW-TV
Aiken County motorcycle crash sends 1 to hospital
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was sent to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident Sunday night. At 7:27 pm, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Howlandville Road and Cemetery Road in reference to a motorcycle accident. While the condition of the cyclist is unclear, they became unconscious...
WRDW-TV
2 subjects wanted for questioning in Burke County shooting
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are wanted for questioning in relation to a shooting at an unknown RV park Wednesday on River Road. Tabitha Barlett and Kaleb Lord, 21, are known to be in the Augusta area near Bennock Mill Road. Lord...
wfxg.com
Johnson to continue as Richmond County Tax Commissioner
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -CHRIS JOHNSON IS THE NEWEST richmond county TAX COMMISSIONER. tuesday night, family, friends, and loyal supporters gathered to CELEBRATe JOHNSON’S victory. JOHNSON HAS BEEN SERVING AS the TAX COMMISSIONER FOR six MONTHS and RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS VOTED TO KEEP HIM IN THAT ROLE FOR A...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County deputies seek help finding missing man
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Investigators are seeking the community’s assistance for any information that would lead to the whereabouts of Jason McBurney. McBurney was last seen in the Merriwether Area. Anyone...
WRDW-TV
Man suffers gunshot wound in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting left a man injured Friday afternoon in Aiken, according to authorities. The shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. on McCormick Street Northwest at Pinecrest Avenue Northwest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. An approximately 28-year-old man was reportedly shot in the armpit.
WYFF4.com
Driver of truck hauling boat killed in South Carolina crash, troopers say
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — The driver of a truck that was hauling a boat was killed in a crash in Abbeville County, South Carolina, on Tuesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 28 near Rock Hill Road. Troopers said one...
