Oneida County eliminates written exam
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – For all those who thought Friday, November 4th was the last day to take the Civil Service Exam to become a Corrections Officer, well, think again. Last Friday it was announced that Oneida County, along with 12 others, has been approved for a pilot...
Some Oneida County polling locations experience technical difficulties on Election Day
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- NewsChannel 2 received multiple calls from voters Tuesday about problems with casting their ballots. In some cases, it has been reportedly taken 30 to 45 minutes to cast a ballot, and at Maynard Fire Department earlier Tuesday morning, the printer was jammed. A technician was called in to fix the issue and printing resumed.
2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced
UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday. The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.
DMV Issues major part in Oneida County clerk race
Utica, N.Y.-- The closure of the Rome DMV in may due to staffing issues caused headaches for many Oneida County residents. The candidates for Oneida County clerk have differing opinions on how to ensure the office stays up and running. Democrat Merima Smajic-Oren feels that increasing staffing is the answer.
Bail reform, trust in police issues at forefront of Oneida County Sheriff's race
Utica, N.Y.-- There many issues are at the forefront of the race for sheriff in Oneida County. One of the largest, bail reform. The law was enacted in 2019 ended the issuance of cash bail in most misdemeanor and non-violent felonies to reduce the risk of a person being jailed simply because they were unable to post bail. Both candidates agree that the law and its implementation have been flawed.
Oneida County Executive responds to Hochul’s comment on SUNY Poly
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Based on Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent comments in the Times-Union, it seems as though her plans for the future of Utica are not what anyone was expecting. While a reunification of the Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering (CNSE), and SUNY Albany, is not unexpected – we want to know – what […]
Contractor jailed, faces 21 charges for failing to do work, writing bad checks, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. — A Jefferson County contractor was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment that accuses him of defrauding customers, troopers said. The owner of Bedrock Property Management, Cameron P. Hasner, 34, of Watertown, issued bad checks for goods and services and failed to start and finish work he was hired to do, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
Four sheriff’s deputies exposed to fentanyl while responding to overdose call
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Four Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies were exposed to fentanyl during an overdose investigation, according to Sheriff Robert Maciol. On November 4 just after 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brown Road, just outside of the city of Rome for a female who had allegedly overdosed.
Oneida County election results delayed due to 'technical issue'
More than two hours after polls closed Tuesday night, Oneida County still hadn’t reported any results from Election Day voting, and officials say it’s due to a technical issue. Around 11:30 p.m., the Oneida Board of Election Commissioners released the following joint statement regarding the delay:. “The unofficial...
Contractor accused of defrauding clients
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown contractor is accused of not doing work he was paid for. State police say they arrested 34-year-old Cameron Hasner on a warrant issued after a 21-count indictment. He’s accused of defrauding several people in Jefferson and other counties by paying for goods and...
Narrow margin separates Conole, Williams in NY-22 race
The race for the 22nd Congressional District seat was neck and neck early Wednesday morning after delayed results from Oneida County. With 72% of districts officially reporting, Republican Brandon Williams held a narrow lead over Democrat Francis Conole, 49% to 48%, according to the New York State Board of Elections.
Electronic Poll Books – ‘New Normal’ in Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – To make the voting process more efficient, the Oneida County Board of Legislators approved the purchase of electronic poll books and on-demand printers from KNOWiNK, which will be used on election day this year. Electronic poll books have been used in Oneida County since the introduction of early voting in […]
6-year-old boy hit by pickup in Madison County, taken to Syracuse hospital, deputies say
Nelson, N.Y. — A 6-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Monday after the boy went into a road in Madison County, deputies said. Shortly after 4 p.m., deputies responded to the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the town of Nelson after the boy was hit, according to a news release Tuesday from Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center
ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
Utica man charged with multiple felonies for possessing stolen Ilion PD handgun
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man has been arrested for criminal weapons charges after allegedly being caught with a gun that was reported stolen by the Ilion Police Department in May of 2021. Around 11:00 am on Sunday, officers were patrolling in the...
Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson
UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at Kemble Park to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate who founded the local Hoops and Dreams program. A ceremony was held Monday to dub “The Patrick Johnson Courts at Kemble Park” which now display his...
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
State Troopers find multiple drugs in Oneonta motel investigation
ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple drugs were found in an Oneonta motel investigation conducted by The New York State Police Troop C and the Oneonta Police Department. New York State Police Troop C Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and the City of Oneonta Police Department executed search warrants at the Budget Inn Motel in […]
