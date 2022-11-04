Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) poured some cold water on the conservative hope for a massive “red wave,” noting that Tuesday night’s early midterm election results appear to be a mere ripple for the GOP. Appearing on NBC News, Graham was asked to react to the network projecting that Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) had defeated election-denying Republican candidate Don Bolduc. “How are you reading these tea leaves?” NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie asked. “We can talk about what we should have done, I guess,” Graham responded. “Definitely not a Republican wave, that is for darn sure.” At the same time, the South Carolina lawmaker joked that he was “in charge of Guam, adding that Republicans won a delegate race in the territory. “A wave would have been capturing New Hampshire and Colorado,” he continued, referencing the GOP also coming up short in the race for Colorado’s Senate seat. “So hats off to them. They have performed well in a lot of these swing districts.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

