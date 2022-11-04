Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Members of Congress Hold Serve in Early Midterm Elections Returns
There have been no major surprises so far in Illinois’ Congressional races, with incumbents largely holding serve thus far and newcomers being elected to Washington in the first and third districts. In the second district, Rep. Robin Kelly is projected to defeat Republican challenger Thomas Lynch, according to NBC...
Democrat Abigail Spanberger Wins Reelection in Bellwether Virginia District, NBC News Projects
Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger has been reelected in Virginia's 7th District, defeating Republican Yesli Vega, NBC News projected. The central Virginia district was widely considered a litmus test for how Democrats might fare in swing districts during an election cycle that historically favors Republicans. Spanberger ran a campaign appealing to...
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Rubio Defeats Demings, Wins 3rd Florida U.S. Senate Term, NBC News Projects
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democratic Rep. Val Demings in a race that could help decide control of the narrowly divided Senate. With more than 88% of the vote in, Rubio was the projected winner over Demings, NBC News reported. "I am more energized and...
Tammy Duckworth Triumphs Over Kathy Salvi in Illinois Senate Race, AP Projects
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth has secured a second term in office, defeating Republican challenger Kathy Salvi, the Associated Press has projected. Duckworth, who was first elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving two terms in the House, was largely considered a favorite to retain her seat, and she did just that as Democrats faced a significant challenge in maintaining their majority in the chamber.
These 10 Key Races Remain Too Close to Call in the Illinois Midterm Elections
While most of Illinois' midterm election results have largely evolved as expected so far, there are a series of races that remain too close to call on Tuesday night. The highlights of that list include several Congressional districts that could help determine partisan control of the chamber, with Rep. Sean Pekau and Rep. Lauren Underwood hoping to hold onto their seats in the 6th and 14th districts, respectively.
Republican J.D. Vance Defeats Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate Race, NBC News Projects
Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in the Ohio U.S. Senate race, NBC News projected. His victory keeps the seat in GOP hands as the party tries to regain control of the Senate. Vance will replace Sen. Rob Portman, who is retiring. Republican J.D. Vance defeated Democratic Rep. Tim...
Dan Brady Concedes to Alexi Giannoulias in Illinois Secretary of State Race
Former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias has apparently won statewide office for the second time, defeating Republican Rep. Dan Brady in a hotly-contested race to become the new secretary of state. Brady conceded the race in a phone call to Giannoulias on Tuesday night, his campaign said in a press release.
With Several Big Races Yet to Be Called, See the Latest Illinois Election Results
LIVE election results can be found here. Watch special election coverage from NBC Chicago in the player above. As votes continue to be counted in Illinois, several big races have yet to be called. With results still trickling in, the balance of the Illinois Supreme Court, the future of the...
Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor
NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
Election Results: Track if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes in Illinois
One of the major issues set to be decided this Election Day in Illinois is the fate of the workers' rights amendment, also known as Amendment 1. The top-of-the-ballot measure asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. 10:28 p.m. – Suzanna Mendoza (D) will remain Illinois Comptroller, defeating Shannon Teresi (R) and Dierdre […]
DeSantis Defeats Crist in Florida Governor's Race, Elevating National Profile
Ron DeSantis will remain Florida's governor after a decisive victory over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in Tuesday's election, setting up a possible run for the 2024 presidency for the Republican. With more than 85% of the vote in, DeSantis had a massive lead over Crist and was the projected winner,...
J.B. Pritzker Wins Reelection in Illinois Governor's Race, AP Projects
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has earned a second term in office, defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, AP projects. Pritzker, who defeated incumbent Bruce Rauner in the 2018 election, will be sworn in for a second term in office in 2023, along with Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton, after defeating Bailey and Republican Lieutenant Gov. candidate Stephanie Trussell.
2022 Illinois Midterm Elections
While most of Illinois’ races have largely gone as expected so far, there are a series of elections that remain too close to call on Tuesday night. The highlights of that list include several Congressional districts that could help determine partisan control of the chamber, with Rep. Sean Pekau and Rep. Lauren Underwood hoping to hold onto their seats in…
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Fends Off Democrat Stacey Abrams for a Second Term, NBC News Projects
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has secured another term, fending off Democratic strategist and former state lawmaker Stacey Abrams in the duo's second match-up, NBC News projected. State officials, including Kemp, refused to do Trump's bidding and drew his ire when they certified Georgia's results and Biden's electoral college win. Then-President...
Democrat Josh Shapiro Wins Pennsylvania Governor's Race, NBC News Projects
Democrat Josh Shapiro won his bid for governor of Pennsylvania, NBC News projected. He defeated Doug Mastriano, a Trump-endorsed Republican who amplified the former president's false claims of a stolen 2020 election. Shapiro served as Pennsylvania's attorney general. Josh Shapiro won the Pennsylvania governor's race, defeating Republican Doug Mastriano and...
What Happens if the Illinois Workers' Rights Amendment Passes?
As Illinois voters cast their ballots, the very first decision they'll have to make is whether or not to support a constitutional amendment called the "Workers' Rights Amendment." The measure, passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, would codify the right of workers to unionize into the state constitution...
Pritzker Hopes for Repeat of 2018 Blowout, But Bailey, Political Experts Predict Tighter Race
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is predicting a large victory as he seeks re-election for a second term in a heated race against Illinois Sen. Darren Bailey. In a last minute attempt to attract voters, Pritzker appeared at a rally in Rockford Monday where he recalled his 16-point win in 2018 against then-Gov. Bruce Rauner.
What Time Do the Polls Close on Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More
Voters have been funneling in and out of polling places throughout Election Day in Illinois — and if you're looking to cast your ballot, there's still time. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, polling places across the state are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you are in line when polls close, you can still vote.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3