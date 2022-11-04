ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Abigail Spanberger Wins Reelection in Bellwether Virginia District, NBC News Projects

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger has been reelected in Virginia's 7th District, defeating Republican Yesli Vega, NBC News projected. The central Virginia district was widely considered a litmus test for how Democrats might fare in swing districts during an election cycle that historically favors Republicans. Spanberger ran a campaign appealing to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Tammy Duckworth Triumphs Over Kathy Salvi in Illinois Senate Race, AP Projects

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth has secured a second term in office, defeating Republican challenger Kathy Salvi, the Associated Press has projected. Duckworth, who was first elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving two terms in the House, was largely considered a favorite to retain her seat, and she did just that as Democrats faced a significant challenge in maintaining their majority in the chamber.
ILLINOIS STATE
These 10 Key Races Remain Too Close to Call in the Illinois Midterm Elections

While most of Illinois' midterm election results have largely evolved as expected so far, there are a series of races that remain too close to call on Tuesday night. The highlights of that list include several Congressional districts that could help determine partisan control of the chamber, with Rep. Sean Pekau and Rep. Lauren Underwood hoping to hold onto their seats in the 6th and 14th districts, respectively.
ILLINOIS STATE
Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor

NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
ILLINOIS STATE
Election Results: Track if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes in Illinois

One of the major issues set to be decided this Election Day in Illinois is the fate of the workers' rights amendment, also known as Amendment 1. The top-of-the-ballot measure asked whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively, specifically to negotiate “wages, hours and working conditions and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
ILLINOIS STATE
LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Midterm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois’ Midterm election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidate for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. 10:28 p.m. – Suzanna Mendoza (D) will remain Illinois Comptroller, defeating Shannon Teresi (R) and Dierdre […]
ILLINOIS STATE
J.B. Pritzker Wins Reelection in Illinois Governor's Race, AP Projects

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has earned a second term in office, defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, AP projects. Pritzker, who defeated incumbent Bruce Rauner in the 2018 election, will be sworn in for a second term in office in 2023, along with Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton, after defeating Bailey and Republican Lieutenant Gov. candidate Stephanie Trussell.
ILLINOIS STATE
