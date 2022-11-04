Read full article on original website
Traffic advisory: Cedar Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paving will close Watertown’s Cedar Street Tuesday. The work is expected to start at 7 a.m. and be done by the end of the day. The street will be closed between Coffeen Street and Breen Avenue. Drivers should consider taking a different route.
Ogdensburg issues boil water advisory
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Boil water advisory has been issued for people who live in the 900 to 1100 blocks of New York Avenue in Ogdensburg. The city is installing a new fire hydrant on the northwest corner of Spruce Street and New York Avenue. Officials say there’s a...
Watertown temporarily suspends brush, yard waste collection
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Department of Public Works is temporarily suspending the collection of brush and yard waste. The DPW says two of its recycling trucks have mechanical issues. Officials say they hope to have them fixed by the end of the day Wednesday so crews can get...
Alexandria Bay man in critical condition following motorcycle, truck crash
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating a motorcycle and truck crash that happened in the town of Alexandria, according to a press release. Police say the crash occurred on November 2, at approximately 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 26 and County Route 2.
Red Cross aids family displaced by Academy Street fire
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A duplex apartment building on Academy Street in Watertown was the scene of a fire Sunday morning. Watertown fire officials say they were called to 935 Academy Street just before 11 AM and found the downstairs apartment filled with smoke. Crews were able to contain...
Croghan man dead after motorcycle crash in Lewis County
CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Croghan man has died as a result of a one-vehicle crash on Long Pond Rd. in Croghan, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 63-year-old Michael K. Brennan was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle on November 3 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and struck a tree.
Volunteer firefighters needed across CNY
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the weekend some mobile homes were destroyed in a fire in Central Square. It was just one of 22 calls firefighters there responded to from Saturday afternoon until Monday morning. Normally, they respond to three to five a day. “With that kind of call volume, it does put a […]
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
BURKE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was charged Friday in connection with a police pursuit in early October. State police say a trooper saw a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin Smith fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 122 and U.S. Route 11 on October 3.
Jefferson County business owner arrested after defrauding people by issuing bad checks
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. — A 34-year-old Jefferson County man was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment after New York State Police say he defrauded multiple people by issuing bad checks. Owner of Bedrock Property Management Cameron Hasner is facing charges of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, issuing bad checks,...
Watertown lawmakers approve intent to buy golf course
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A majority of Watertown city council members voted Monday night to approve its intent to purchase the golf course in Thompson Park. In front of a packed crowd in city council chambers, it was a 3-1 vote with Mayor Jeff Smith opposed. Council member Sarah Compo Pierce was not present, although she posted on Facebook that she would have voted “no.”
Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Ross L. Goodenough, 71, of Dexter, NY passed away October 16, 2022, in Tupper Lake, NY. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Ogdensburg’s interim city manager calls spending plan ‘very challenging’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg needs a proposed budget approved by November 15 and there’s a new person at the helm with drastic proposals already on the table put there by the former city manager. What does interim city manager Andrea Smith see in the budget?. 7 News...
Ogdensburg’s interim city manager wants ‘different tone’ with county
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Relations between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County are pretty sour right now and the new interim city manager hopes to change that. Andrea Smith will lead the city for the next 4 months and wants the next city manager to have a better working relationship with the county. Relations are frail because of recent moves under former city manager Stephen Jellie after Ogdensburg stopped collecting property taxes for the county.
Volunteers aim to beautify Watertown one tree at a time
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two piles of mulch, 40 trees, and a whole lot of volunteers. On Saturday, Watertown held it’s 21st annual fall tree planting event. This year’s target for beautification? Pleasant Street. “The goal of a project such as this is to help make neighborhoods...
Watertown lawmakers to discuss city manager contract
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will talk about hiring City Manager Ken Mix for another 2 years. The resolution will put Mix’s salary at $130,000. Mix was set to leave after having trouble with some council members micro-managing things at city hall. However, Mix decided to...
John E. Dishaw, Sr., 76, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John E. Dishaw, Sr., age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. John is survived by his loving...
Robert H. “Bob” Scott, 85, of Hannawa Falls
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert H. “Bob” Scott, 85, of Hannawa Falls died at his home on Friday, November 4, 2022 while under the loving care of his family and Hospice and Palliative Care. A service will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral...
Jefferson County SPCA: Waylon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Waylon is a sweetheart who would do best in a home with no other dogs. Jefferson County SPCA board member Kim Couch says the 6-year-old is energetic and needs to be taught a few boundaries. She also talked about Pets for Patriots, a program the...
