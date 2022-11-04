OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Relations between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County are pretty sour right now and the new interim city manager hopes to change that. Andrea Smith will lead the city for the next 4 months and wants the next city manager to have a better working relationship with the county. Relations are frail because of recent moves under former city manager Stephen Jellie after Ogdensburg stopped collecting property taxes for the county.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO