ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports

Motorcycle and guns recovered during the month of October. From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. —During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle and one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Thank you to, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne PDs for all of their assistance, not only during the last month, but over the last year.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation

Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files November 8th

Bryan Cooper, 49 of Jacksonville, Al was arrested on November 7th at 8:31 PM, charged with three counts of failure to appear-theft of property 3rd by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Hartline, 58 of Cedar Bluff was arrested on November 7th, at 7:45 PM, charged with unlawful possession...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
PELL CITY, AL
weisradio.com

Ms. Anita Gibbs

Anita Gibbs age 75 of Leesburg passed away Saturday November 5th at. A memorial services will be 3 PM Friday November 11th at Perry Funeral. Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 3 PM. Friday at the funeral home. Survivors include sons, Joseph (Kristy) Gibbs, Stephen...
LEESBURG, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County

PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
PELL CITY, AL
wbrc.com

‘Located safe and sound’: Missing man reunited with his family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man reported as missing has been found, according to an update from the Lincoln Police Department. “Mr. Kirkland has been located safe and sound and is being reunited with his family,” the department said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Edward Kirkland, 90, had...
LINCOLN, AL
AL.com

Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1

Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
GADSDEN, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed

By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
ARAB, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy