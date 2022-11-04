Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weisradio.com
DeKalb County Sheriff Releases October Arrest Reports
Motorcycle and guns recovered during the month of October. From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:. FORT PAYNE, Ala. —During the month of October, over 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, over 3,000 grams of marijuana were confiscated. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, several firearms, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of US Currency were also seized. A motorcycle and one of the firearms had previously been reported stolen. Thank you to, the DeKalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Investigators and Henagar, Rainsville, Crossville, Collinsville, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fort Payne PDs for all of their assistance, not only during the last month, but over the last year.
UPDATED: Fire at New Flyer in Anniston Leads to Evacuation
Update: From the earlier breaking news story regarding the fire there have been several updates. Anniston Fire Chief Jeff Waldrep stated that, “That our crews did a tremendous job in limiting the damage and the fire is under investigation to hopefully determine a cause. “ New Flyer issued a statement to the Calhoun Journal as […]
Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
Almost $150,000 worth of items stolen from Bartow County construction site, deputies say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the reported theft of over $140,000 worth of items stolen from a construction site in Adairsville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies were called to a construction site in the...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files November 8th
Bryan Cooper, 49 of Jacksonville, Al was arrested on November 7th at 8:31 PM, charged with three counts of failure to appear-theft of property 3rd by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Mark Hartline, 58 of Cedar Bluff was arrested on November 7th, at 7:45 PM, charged with unlawful possession...
wbrc.com
Lincoln woman found dead on Cook Springs Rd. in Pell City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A deceased female was located off of Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet from Lincoln. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office located Malet at approximately 11 a.m. Sheriff Billy Murray said she had been shot and they are conducting a homicide investigation.
Scottsboro Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Scottsboro Police Department is looking for two people in connection to a theft.
weisradio.com
Ms. Anita Gibbs
Anita Gibbs age 75 of Leesburg passed away Saturday November 5th at. A memorial services will be 3 PM Friday November 11th at Perry Funeral. Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 3 PM. Friday at the funeral home. Survivors include sons, Joseph (Kristy) Gibbs, Stephen...
fox5atlanta.com
Tydravevius Dozier funeral: Community remembers Chattooga High football player killed crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - The north Georgia community gathered to pay their final respects to a high school football player killed in a deadly crash. Dozens came to the Summerville Baptist Church for a celebration of life service for 14-year-old Tydravevius Dozier. Dozier along with 15-year-old Xavier Gray and 16-year-old...
weisradio.com
November Diaper Drive now underway in Collinsville
Share on facebook Facebook Share on twitter Twitter Share on linkedin LinkedIn Share on email Email Share on print Print.
wvtm13.com
Woman found dead after being shot in St. Clair County
PELL CITY, Ala. — A woman was found dead after being shot Sunday morning in Pell City. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 11 a.m. and discovered the woman off of Cook Springs Road. She was later identified as 54-year-old Victoria Malet of Lincoln.
Man accused of recording Albertville gym tanning room
An Albertville man was arrested after court documents show he tried to film someone while changing clothes at a local gym.
RPD: Four arrested, tried to flush evidence down the toilet
Four people were arrested after police say some of them were found trying to flush evidence down a toilet.
wbrc.com
‘Located safe and sound’: Missing man reunited with his family
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man reported as missing has been found, according to an update from the Lincoln Police Department. “Mr. Kirkland has been located safe and sound and is being reunited with his family,” the department said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Edward Kirkland, 90, had...
Alabama Power to close oldest steam plant Jan. 1
Alabama Power plans to close its 109-year-old Gadsden Steam Plant - the oldest power plant in the company - on Jan. 1. The decision to retire the plant was based on cost and efficiency, the company said in a statement. No layoffs due to the plant’s retirement are expected.
Alabama man filmed another person in gym changing room, authorities say
An Albertville man was arrested last month after authorities say he filmed another person in the changing room of a gym. According to court records, Colby Bryant Norris, 21, was taken into custody Oct. 28 and charged with first degree voyeurism. Norris was arrested in connection with an incident that...
northjacksonpress.com
Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed
By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
Pedestrian Accident on Highway 21 Drives Plea from Jacksonville State University President
Jacksonville, AL – At approximate 6:45 pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, JSU sent out an alert regarding a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian that had occurred on Hwy 21 near Brewer Hall stating to avoid Hwy 21 from Hwy 204 to 11th Street. While the traffic investigation was being conducted the road was closed.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Scottsboro
The Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) arrested two people on drug-related charges after they found drugs and a variety of paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Thursday.
78-year-old father shoots son with shotgun after he wouldn’t allow him into the house, deputies say
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened at 4:20 a.m. at a home in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 78 in Bremen. According...
Comments / 1