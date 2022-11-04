ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, VA

ValueWalk

Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When

A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Wind Projects Faltering – In Virginia Rate Payers Are On The Hook

In recent days several proposed offshore wind projects, which unlike Virginia’s are not guaranteed by captive ratepayers, are showing cracks in their pylons. Multinational developer Avangrid recently told Massachusetts regulators that its proposed 1.2 gigawatt Commonwealth Wind project is no longer economically viable. It seems to be seeking to renegotiate the power purchase agreement for more […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Virginia oaks in danger

There are many things that contribute to the demise of a tree, but the top of the list is one that faces all living things. “I’ve heard people talk about old trees as good friends. It’s hard to see them go, but just like humans they don’t live forever," says Lori Chamberlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry. "Advanced age is a predisposing factor to oak decline.”
VIRGINIA STATE
thefabricator.com

Virginia MetalFab moves to new location

Virginia MetalFab, a manufacturer of metal parts and assemblies for companies in the energy, utilities, transportation, and technology industries, is moving its operations to an 800,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Appomattox, Va. The company will host an open house at its new location Dec. 9. The manufacturer also is upgrading its...
APPOMATTOX, VA
cbs17

Virginia pharmacies deal with prescription pill shortage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A nationwide shortage of prescription pills is hitting pharmacies in Hampton Roads. The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic. Both shortages are attributed to supply chain issues. Several local pharmacists told WAVY,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia

If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Acorn bumper crop across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns. The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring. The Department of Wildlife Resources says more...
VIRGINIA STATE
