Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in VirginiaTravel MavenBuchanan, VA
Though Jackpot ticket was bought in California, these Virginians still won big
The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.
ValueWalk
Guaranteed Stimulus Check From Virginia: Who Will Get It And When
A new guaranteed income program will give hundreds of dollars to eligible households in Virginia per month for two years. The authorities started accepting applications for the guaranteed income program on October 31. Those who haven’t yet applied for this guaranteed stimulus check from Virginia need to hurry as the...
WSET
Do I need to bring my voter registration to the polls to vote in Virginia?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Election Day when voters are preparing to go to the polls, a few questions often pop up: What do I have to bring with me? Do I need to bring my voter registration? Do I have to bring an ID?. Here's a quick checklist...
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
Wind Projects Faltering – In Virginia Rate Payers Are On The Hook
In recent days several proposed offshore wind projects, which unlike Virginia’s are not guaranteed by captive ratepayers, are showing cracks in their pylons. Multinational developer Avangrid recently told Massachusetts regulators that its proposed 1.2 gigawatt Commonwealth Wind project is no longer economically viable. It seems to be seeking to renegotiate the power purchase agreement for more […]
Winning Powerball ticket for $2.04 billion jackpot sold in California
A winning Powerball ticket for the $2.09 billion grand prize was sold in California, lottery officials said Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long delay in the drawing.
Declawing cats could be illegal under new Virginia legislation
A new bill filed in the Virginia General Assembly would the practice of declawing cats across the commonwealth, a policy endorsed by animal rights activists.
wvtf.org
Virginia oaks in danger
There are many things that contribute to the demise of a tree, but the top of the list is one that faces all living things. “I’ve heard people talk about old trees as good friends. It’s hard to see them go, but just like humans they don’t live forever," says Lori Chamberlin with the Virginia Department of Forestry. "Advanced age is a predisposing factor to oak decline.”
A matter of national security: Virginia military veterans provide farming guidance
ELK CREEK, Va. (WFXR) — The Farmer Veteran Coalition of Virginia provides assistance and guidance to military veterans who want to farm, or are already farming. “Farming is as much a national service as it is serving in the military,” said John Fant. Fant is a retired U.S. Army Colonel and the past-president of the […]
Virginia’s emergency SNAP allotments continue for another month
(The Center Square) – Virginians who are eligible for food stamps will continue to receive higher allotments through November, according to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments, which provide more money on Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, began during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the...
2022 Virginia midterms guide: Here’s what you need to know for Election Day
Changes have been made to Virginia's political map, laws and ballot-counting process.
Virginia healthcare leaders launch online tool to address staffing shortage
NORFOLK, Va. — Hospitals across Virginia and in Hampton Roads are in major need of workers. Some medical professionals said a staffing shortage prompted the launch of a new hiring tool. A new website called 'On Board Virginia' was created by staff members with the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare...
virginiapublicradio.org
Report: COVID-19 pandemic caused “unprecedented disruption” to Virginia classrooms
A new report says it will take time to reverse the learning loss fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. As David Seidel reports, lawmakers have a number of recommendations that could help the recovery.
Election results in Virginia
The Election Day polls in Virginia closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8. This post will update as results come in.
Texas cities rank best for remote workers
Plano, Texas was ranked by LawnStarter as the best overall city for remote employees to live in because of affordability, no state income tax, and high average household income.
thefabricator.com
Virginia MetalFab moves to new location
Virginia MetalFab, a manufacturer of metal parts and assemblies for companies in the energy, utilities, transportation, and technology industries, is moving its operations to an 800,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Appomattox, Va. The company will host an open house at its new location Dec. 9. The manufacturer also is upgrading its...
cbs17
Virginia pharmacies deal with prescription pill shortage
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- A nationwide shortage of prescription pills is hitting pharmacies in Hampton Roads. The FDA announced shortages of Adderall, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder and narcolepsy, and of Amoxicillin, a popular antibiotic. Both shortages are attributed to supply chain issues. Several local pharmacists told WAVY,...
cardinalnews.org
Electric trucks are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia
If you are out and about in Southwest Virginia, you may have seen them. Pulling 53-foot-long trailers, and standing over 13 feet tall, they are hard to miss. But you may not have heard them, because they move very quietly. They are battery-electric trucks, forerunners of an electrified future, and they are already running daily routes in Southwest Virginia.
WHSV
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns. The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring. The Department of Wildlife Resources says more...
Election Results: Local races in Central Virginia
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
