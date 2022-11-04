Houston Astros announce Mattress Mack will throw first pitch in World Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park

Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
5 magical moments from the Houston Astros World Series win
As the city settles into the warm afterglow of its second World Series title courtesy of the Houston Astros, we look back at some of the best moments of Game 6 on Saturday, November 5. Not surprisingly, some of the most magical memories came from the Astros we joined who also celebrated the first World Series title in 2017: José Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Lance McCullers, Jr. Team...
Houston Astros wives and Mattress Mack lead our week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Houston Astros wives dish on their favorite game day foods, styles, and superstitions. Kara McCullers, Kat Pressly, and Janelise Maldonado shared their game day rituals.2. Mattress Mack explains f-bomb-laden exchange with Philadelphia fan. The viral clip showed a different side of the usually good-natured store owner.3. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The park welcomed a record 581,000 visitors in 2021.4. Houston's beloved Jewish bakery opens in Tanglewood with fave treats and coffee drinks. It's the bakery's first new location since 2014. 5. Barstool Sports founder-internet celeb Dave Portnoy tears into 2 Houston pies for famed One Bite Reviews. One restaurant earned a strong 7.8 score, while the other left Portnoy shaking his head.
Here are the Houston Astros World Series champs who may not return next year, experts say
The joy of winning a World Series championship is irreplaceable, but the Houston Astros may have to do some replacing of their own in the coming months.As is customary every MLB offseason, a slew of players who won a world championship in 2022 with the 'Stros may have to leave H-Town on an expiring deal or a contract option.Here are the different Houston Astros who may find homes elsewhere unless their incumbent club strikes a deal to keep them, according to Baseball Reference:Justin VerlanderJV famously re-signed with the Astros last offseason on a two-year, $50 million deal, including a player option for the second year. In context, the contract seemed low for someone of Verlander's pedigree, but coming off Tommy John surgery and a long layoff, both JV and the Astros took a bet on whether that Cy Young Award-winning magic was still there. Needless to say, both sides are seeing that bet pay off in spades. Verlander is about to win his third Cy Young Award after defying the odds and age to get back to his prime form. -----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
All the unforgettable scenes from the Houston Astros downtown championship parade
Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonBeloved Astros manager Dusty Baker carries the trophy with pride. Photo by Steven DevadanamAlex Bregman chatted with the media before the parade. Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonWorld Series MVP Jeremy Peña said he was on "Cloud 9." Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonFramber Valdez holds court. Photo by Marco Torres/@MarcoFromHoustonMattress Mack enters Minute Maid. Photo by Steven DevadanamFans Lee, Candace, and little Luna hit the...
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña gets flashy grill treatment from local celeb jeweler
Red-hot Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña is having his best week ever. Fresh off a World Series title in his rookie year — one that saw him replace the dearly departed Carlos Correa — Peña was just named the 2022 World Series MVP.Peña, a 23-year-old phenom who's a heartthrob receiving total random marriage proposals, is also about to flash his winning smile with the help of a local celeb designer. Johnny Dang, a jeweler who regularly outfits stars and rappers with diamond good and grillz, welcomed the Astros star to be fitted for a custom grill of his own...
