Indianapolis, IN

Mary Walker
3d ago

The Druggies, thieves and Thugs are going to tear it up again,what a waste of money in that neighborhood.

6
Son of perdition
4d ago

Thus is some funny💩🤣🤣🤣🤣 apartments, hotels, an oasis in the ghetto🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

10
Recon 1
4d ago

Not until all the bulletproof Glas is installed ..

Inside Indiana Business

Reopening of former Lafayette Square Mall postponed

The owner of the former Lafayette Square Mall on the northwest side has postponed the property’s reopening due to construction delays. The shopping center, now known as Window to the World, was expected to reopen Nov. 21, ahead of Thanksgiving weekend shopping. But owner Sojos Capital announced Friday that it has delayed those plans and instead would offer tenants temporary space in a yet-to-be-identified vacant anchor store to allow them to resume business.
