Mary Walker
3d ago
The Druggies, thieves and Thugs are going to tear it up again,what a waste of money in that neighborhood.
Son of perdition
4d ago
Thus is some funny💩🤣🤣🤣🤣 apartments, hotels, an oasis in the ghetto🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Recon 1
4d ago
Not until all the bulletproof Glas is installed ..
Inside Indiana Business
Reopening of former Lafayette Square Mall postponed
The owner of the former Lafayette Square Mall on the northwest side has postponed the property’s reopening due to construction delays. The shopping center, now known as Window to the World, was expected to reopen Nov. 21, ahead of Thanksgiving weekend shopping. But owner Sojos Capital announced Friday that it has delayed those plans and instead would offer tenants temporary space in a yet-to-be-identified vacant anchor store to allow them to resume business.
WTHR
Queen of Free's early Thanksgiving shopping guide
INDIANAPOLIS — With Halloween in the rearview mirror, you probably need to be thinking ahead to Thanksgiving now, according to Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free. On 13Sunrise and in her weekly blog, Lowe cited analysts who are anticipating turkeys costing 73% more this year due to both inflation and a bird flu outbreak. "You need to begin shopping early to keep Thanksgiving from becoming more of a beast than a blessing," she said.
Holiday shopping season kicks off Friday in downtown Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. — 'Tis the season for holiday shopping in downtown Franklin. On Nov. 4, more than 40 local businesses and restaurants will kick off the 10th annual Downtown Franklin Holiday Open House. The event is a three-day shopping spree to jumpstart the holiday shopping season while supporting small...
'$5 Discount Tuesdays' returning to AMC Theatres through January 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The largest theater chain in the world is bringing back its "$5 Discount Tuesdays" ahead of the holiday movie season. This will give moviegoers the opportunity to see upcoming blockbusters like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" at all AMC locations in the U.S. on Tuesdays for $5, plus tax.
Indiana Daily Student
Kirkwood Candle Bar open for Bloomington residents to make personalized candles
Marcy and Carl Cook, the owners of EllieMae’s Boutique on Kirkwood Avenue, decided to open a custom candle bar just two weeks ago. The soft opening of Kirkwood Candle Bar was Friday, Nov. 4 and its grand opening was Saturday, Nov. 5. The owners were able to make Kirkwood...
Indy Winter Farmers Market kicks off Nov. 5
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter right around the corner, those Midwestern summer destinations — the farmers markets — are heading indoors. Among them, the Indy Winter Farmers Market returns Saturday, Nov. 5 to the Artisan Marketplace (AMP) at 16 Tech. "We are excited to kick off our 14th...
WTHR
Election Day 2022 food freebies and deals
INDIANAPOLIS — Election Day isn't just a day to celebrate democracy in action, it's also a day for some food freebies and deals. A number of restaurants will be making democracy delicious with deals Tuesday. Here's a list of the offers found by Offers.com - so you can get out the vote and get in on deals:
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
wrtv.com
Fall Creek and Meridian intersection, IndyGo Red Line stop closing for construction Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Monday, Nov. 7, some IndyGo riders and drivers will need to adjust their route. IndyGo is adding enhancements and safety upgrades along the Red Line. In order to to do concrete pouring and other work, the Red Line station on Meridian Street at Fall Creek Parkway...
10 Powerball tickets sold in Indiana won thousands in Saturday's drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery reported Monday that 10 Indiana tickets purchased for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing are worth between $50,000 and $150,000. The single $150,000-winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located on U.S. 20 in Goshen. The nine winning tickets worth $50,000 each were...
WISH-TV
1 arrested after portion of downtown Noblesville closed down
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One man has been arrested after an attempt to serve a warrant led to a portion of downtown Noblesville being closed down Tuesday afternoon. The Noblesville Police Department has arrested 27-year-old David Vu of Noblesville. He had been wanted for felony counts of domestic battery and strangulation after being charged on Nov. 2.
readthereporter.com
Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers
Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the Fishers’ newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation will hold a Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
WIBC.com
Fire at Apartment Complex on Indy’s SouthEast Side Forces People to Evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS--There was a fire Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says it happened at the Emerson Village Lake Apartments around 4:15. That is near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Shelbyville Road. “We found heavy fire pushing from the...
Supply driving central Indiana gas prices higher
INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices shot up 45 cents per gallon in central Indiana in the past week, reaching an average of $4.24 Monday, according to GasBuddy.com which surveys more than 650 stations in and around Indianapolis. "Just over half of the nation's 50 states saw gasoline prices rise last...
'Night of Lights' holiday display returns to State Fairgrounds Nov. 11
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center is bringing back its traditional holiday light show with the promise the drive-through display will be bigger and brighter than ever. This year's display, which opens Nov. 11 and runs through New Year's Day 2023, features singing snowmen more than...
UPS lists more than 2,000 seasonal jobs in Indy for holiday shipping season
INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, that means the holiday shipping season is, too. To prepare, UPS is hosting "Brown Friday" hiring events nationwide. Matt Lavery, talent acquisition manager for UPS, said the goal is to hire 60,000 seasonal employees across the country, which...
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
readthereporter.com
Carmel couple gives special gift to city
It’s time once again for the Carmel Street Department to work its magic at Carter Green in preparation for the opening of the Christkindlmarkt and The Ice at Carter Green on Nov. 19. This year, Operations Manager Crystal Edmondson was thrilled to receive a generous donation from Gene and...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Temperature tumble ahead this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — A pleasant — albeit breezy — Election Day is happening across central Indiana. Afternoon temperatures are nearing 60 degrees despite a stiff, easterly wind. Give thanks to plentiful sunshine. Polls close at 6 p.m. this evening, and temperatures drop quickly after sunset, with seasonably chilly lows near 40 degrees Wednesday morning.
Person shot dead near trailer park on Indy's southwest side
A person was shot to death near a trailer park Tuesday afternoon on the city's southwest side, police say.
