Knockout rounds on NBC’s “The Voice” are drawing to a close. Soon, only the top 16 hopeful artists from season 22 will make it to the live rounds. The knockout performances began on Monday, Oct. 31. During these rounds, the artists will be paired again with a member or members of their team, but this time they find out only minutes before performing who they are being compared against. The artists each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. Their coach will choose the winner and the artist not selected will be sent home, the show’s casting site wrote.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO