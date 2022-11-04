ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch TLC’s ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Nov. 8 new episode for free

Season 2 of the TLC reality television series “I Am Shauna Rae” continues on Tuesday Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Those without cable can catch the season premiere of “I Am Shauna Rae” for free either on Philo, on FuboTV, on DirecTV or on Discovery+, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
‘Little People Big World:’ How to watch new episodes weekly for free

Zach, Tori and the kids adjust to life with a newborn on a new episode of “Little People Big World” on Tuesday, November 8 on TLC. A new episode of season 24 will air on TLC on Tuesday, November 8 at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.
OREGON STATE
‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter:’ How to watch new episode on Tuesday on MTV

Catelynn is hospitalized so Tyler is left juggling the three kids in a new episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” airing on Tuesday, November 8 on MTV. The new episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Viewers without cable can stream the new episode on Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three platforms offer a free week-long trial for those interested in signing up for a new account.
‘The Voice’: 1 knockout round remains, here’s who has made it through so far

Knockout rounds on NBC’s “The Voice” are drawing to a close. Soon, only the top 16 hopeful artists from season 22 will make it to the live rounds. The knockout performances began on Monday, Oct. 31. During these rounds, the artists will be paired again with a member or members of their team, but this time they find out only minutes before performing who they are being compared against. The artists each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. Their coach will choose the winner and the artist not selected will be sent home, the show’s casting site wrote.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
