How to watch the new episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on ABC, stream for free
A new episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” will air on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Those who can’t watch the show live on cable TV can watch it on streaming platforms like fuboTV and DirecTV. Both platforms offer a free trial when signing up for an account.
How to watch TLC’s ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Nov. 8 new episode for free
Season 2 of the TLC reality television series “I Am Shauna Rae” continues on Tuesday Nov. 8 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Those without cable can catch the season premiere of “I Am Shauna Rae” for free either on Philo, on FuboTV, on DirecTV or on Discovery+, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
‘Little People Big World:’ How to watch new episodes weekly for free
Zach, Tori and the kids adjust to life with a newborn on a new episode of “Little People Big World” on Tuesday, November 8 on TLC. A new episode of season 24 will air on TLC on Tuesday, November 8 at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.
How to watch Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ season 4 Nov. 8 episode for free
The fourth season of the political drama series, Tyler Perry’s “The Oval,” continues on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on BET with a new episode. Those without cable can watch the show for free through either through DirecTV Stream, FuboTV or Philo, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter:’ How to watch new episode on Tuesday on MTV
Catelynn is hospitalized so Tyler is left juggling the three kids in a new episode of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” airing on Tuesday, November 8 on MTV. The new episode will air at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Viewers without cable can stream the new episode on Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. All three platforms offer a free week-long trial for those interested in signing up for a new account.
Leslie Phillips, voice of Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies
Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98. His agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Tuesday that Phillips died “peacefully at home”...
‘The Voice’: 1 knockout round remains, here’s who has made it through so far
Knockout rounds on NBC’s “The Voice” are drawing to a close. Soon, only the top 16 hopeful artists from season 22 will make it to the live rounds. The knockout performances began on Monday, Oct. 31. During these rounds, the artists will be paired again with a member or members of their team, but this time they find out only minutes before performing who they are being compared against. The artists each select their own song to perform individually, while their direct competitor watches and waits. Their coach will choose the winner and the artist not selected will be sent home, the show’s casting site wrote.
