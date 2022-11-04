Read full article on original website
Susan Wild re-election bid versus Lisa Scheller too close to call as Election Day ends (PHOTOS)
The band at U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s election night party wrapped up around 11:20 p.m., as the vote-counting continued across Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District spanning four counties. The Democratic incumbent had not taken to the mic for substantive remarks since welcoming guests to the Vision Bar inside Wind...
Election Day 2022: Everything to know to vote in the midterms in Pa. | When do polls open? Where is my voting location? Who are the candidates? When will we have results?
The time for campaigning is over. Election Day is here. In the 2022 midterms, Pennsylvania’s state and local congressional races could determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C., making it as important as ever for voters to get out and get heard. Tuesday’s election will decide Pennsylvania’s next...
The latest on 9 seats up for grabs in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley
More local state Senate and House races than usual were contested in this first election with boundaries redrawn from 2020 U.S. Census results. The Lehigh Valley had three contested state Senate races and six contested state House races on the ballot Tuesday. Unofficial numbers posted on the election results websites...
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race over GOP’s Doug Mastriano
Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents. Shapiro, the...
WGAL
Election results: Pennsylvania governor
WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. On this page, we have vote totals for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, including an interactive map showing how the state is voting and a look at the national balance of power for governors. If you don't see the interactive maps and balance of power breakdowns, go to this page.
What you need to know about Tuesday’s Susan Wild-Lisa Scheller rematch
The Lehigh Valley is on the front lines of Democrats’ bid to retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and Republic efforts to wrest it away, in Tuesday’s mid-term election. Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild is seeking a third two-year term representing Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District,...
Mike Doherty wins surrogate race in Warren County, unofficial results say
Republican New Jersey state Sen. Michael J. Doherty was elected Warren County’s new surrogate, according to unofficial results posted on the county’s elections website. Doherty held off challenges from Democrat Maureen McCabe and independent candidate John Massaro, who was nominated by petition. Unofficial totals posted at 11 p.m....
Live Pennsylvania election results: U.S. Senate, governor’s race, House winners in 2022 mid-term elections
Here are the unofficial results of the Pennsylvania governor’s race and the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, along with the House race between Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
Pennsylvania Senate midterm election results: Fetterman vs. Oz
Here are the unofficial results of the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, one of the most closely watched elections across the nation on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The votes in this race could be a deciding factor in which political party...
Feds monitoring Lehigh County polls to ensure voting rights are upheld
Lehigh County is one of 64 jurisdictions that will have monitors from the U.S. Justice Department today to ensure people’s voting rights are protected. Staff from the department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices will be in 24 states today for the general election, part of the department’s regular monitoring of elections since the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed.
A rematch in local race for Pa. House seat, but things are different this time | Armchair Lehigh Valley
Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
Many issues drawing people to polls in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, election polling places will be open in Pennsylvania, and mail-in ballots will start to be counted at the Monroe County Administrative building in Stroudsburg. Kelly Apgar of Stroudsburg plans to cast her ballot in person. She's voting because she wants overall change. "I think...
The colonel’s brigade: If Doug Mastriano wins this election, he’ll have a grassroots army to thank
According to conventional wisdom, Doug Mastriano should be the leader of a lost cause in this year’s Pennsylvania governor’s race. He’s been outspent by a 30-1 margin on television advertising - still the medium by which most casual voters are reached. He was left at the altar by most major Republican political action committees and their big-pocketed donors.
Pennsylvania voters ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of close midterms elections
Candidates from both parties are making one last final push for undecided voters’ support as a new NBC News’ poll signals that enthusiasm for the midterm elections across the country remains high. NBC News’ Maura Barrett explains what to expect in the last full day of campaigning in Pennsylvania, where the states’ Senate and governor races are neck and neck. Nov. 7, 2022.
explore venango
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
Where do Pennsylvania polls stand ahead of Election Day?
Lots of money, lots of time, and lots of attention have all been focused on purple Pennsylvania, and it all comes down to Nov. 8.
Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA
Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
