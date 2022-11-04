Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio voters cast ballots early ahead of Tuesday's midterm election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was the last day for in-person early voting in Franklin County. Residents had 2 p.m. to vote early in person. Monday is also the deadline to get an absentee postmarked if you're planning to vote by mail. Absentee ballots can be dropped off through 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ohio AG sues Family Dollar for listing false prices, engaging in 'bait advertising'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar for allegedly advertising items at one price and charging another price at the checkout counter. This suit comes just days after Yost sued Dollar General for the same thing. Family...
Columbus leaders outline 2023 Operating Budget, safety investments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will join city leaders to outline the proposed 2023 Operating Budget and how it will strengthen neighborhood safety. Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Fire Chief Chris Blair will join Mayor Ginther on Monday to speak about the public safety investments.
Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.9 billion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.9 billion!. No one matched the winning numbers drawn for Saturday's $1.6 billion jackpot. The drawing for the largest lottery prize ever takes place Monday night. If the winner takes the lump sum option, they will get $929 million...
Ryan Day says Buckeyes think about Michigan 'every day,' but won't overlook Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State-Michigan slugfest is still 18 days away, but Ryan Day won't wait until that week to start preparing for it. Day told reporters Tuesday that the Buckeyes think about that game year-round. "We live it every day," he said at his weekly media...
WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns on Friday!. The family-friendly holiday event features over 1 million LED lights, synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors will see shooting stars, floating snowflakes, dancing candy canes and lollipops, giant Christmas trees and of course, the tunnel of lights. This dazzling...
2022 Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Columbus Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6/FOX 28 anchors Bob Kendrick and Stacia Naquin will once again be hosting the 2022 Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade in downtown Columbus. The parade will begin at noon at High Street and Nationwide and will end at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.
Ohio State lands No. 2 in AP poll following windy, rainy Northwestern win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State landed at No. 2 in the AP college football poll after overcoming Northwestern's physical play and windy, rainy weather. Michigan followed behind with a jump to No. 3. It was a rocky start for the Buckeyes, who didn’t score until the closing minutes...
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
Hilliard parents start new coalition to support teachers and students
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard City Schools' parents, educators, and community members joined together to form the Hilliard Public Education Coalition to support students and staff. "We want to focus on what’s really happening in our schools," Kelly Arnold, whose kids graduated from Hilliard City Schools, said. "We have...
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
Troopers in Madison County seize 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in U-Haul
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers discovered approximately $9 million worth of cocaine hidden under a false floor in a U-Haul truck. Court documents for Sebastian Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, state that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over...
Doctors encouraging flu shot ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to the CDC’s latest flu report, 19 states have 'high' or 'very high' levels of influenza-like illness. Ohio is currently sitting in the ‘moderate’ stage. However, early predictors point to a more severe flu season across the United States. “It looks...
USO honors veterans with Ohio Salute to Celebration event happening this Veteran's Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2022 USO Ohio Salute to Service Celebration, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Easton, will take place on Veteran’s Day at the historic Valley Dale Ballroom and will honor the service of our Armed Forces and celebrate the 81-year legacy of the USO. Alison Ruble,...
EarthxTV new show 'House of What!?' showcases unusual, environmentally sustainable homes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Have you ever wanted to live in an airplane? Maybe a magical tree house?. Well dreams like that are certainly becoming a reality thanks to a EarthxTV's new show 'House of What!?" Show host Chris Grundy joins Good Day Columbus to talk all unusual yet sustainable homes.
Columbus woman charged after burning teenage stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has been charged after allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon in September. Franklin County Municipal Court records said a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for numerous second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
Gahanna brewery hosting US Marine Corps birthday celebration
GAHANNA, Ohio (WSYX) — A brewery in Gahanna is inviting the community to celebrate the United State Marine Corps' 247th birthday. The celebration is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Heart State Brewing at 505 Morrison Road. The Marine Corps was established on Nov. 10, 1775,...
Man charged with killing teen near OSU campus due in court Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl near the Ohio State University campus will go before a judge Monday. Kyrique Camper, 19, is charged with murder and criminal mischief in the death of Aniyah Elie. Franklin County Municipal Court documents said Elie got into...
