COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team improved their mark to 6-0 in season-openers during the Chris Holtmann era, defeating Robert Morris on Monday night 91-53. "This was a good experience in playing against a veteran team in Robert Morris," Holtmann said. "This was a good opportunity to go against a physical team that’s well-coached. I saw some good things. I thought we had some head-scratching moments. But I thought our guys had a good approach and we need to continue to do that."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO