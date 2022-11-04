Read full article on original website
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Multi-million dollar investment coming to Center for Automotive ResearchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing leads Buckeyes in ‘really emotional’ return to courtThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
Ryan Day says Buckeyes think about Michigan 'every day,' but won't overlook Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State-Michigan slugfest is still 18 days away, but Ryan Day won't wait until that week to start preparing for it. Day told reporters Tuesday that the Buckeyes think about that game year-round. "We live it every day," he said at his weekly media...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) remained at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings after a 21-7 win over Northwestern Saturday in a game that was played in challenging weather conditions. The Buckeyes, who were outgained by the Wildcats (1-8), are also ranked No....
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State lands No. 2 in AP poll following windy, rainy Northwestern win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State landed at No. 2 in the AP college football poll after overcoming Northwestern's physical play and windy, rainy weather. Michigan followed behind with a jump to No. 3. It was a rocky start for the Buckeyes, who didn’t score until the closing minutes...
WSYX ABC6
No. 14 Buckeyes use big 3rd quarter to pick up season-opening win over No. 5 Tennessee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 14th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes used a big third quarter to defeat the No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols 87-75 Tuesday in the first game of the season. Tennessee led 41-33 at the half. Coming out of the half, the Buckeyes outscored the Lady Vols 30-13 in the third quarter to take a 63-54 lead into the fourth.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State opens season with 91-53 win over Robert Morris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team improved their mark to 6-0 in season-openers during the Chris Holtmann era, defeating Robert Morris on Monday night 91-53. "This was a good experience in playing against a veteran team in Robert Morris," Holtmann said. "This was a good opportunity to go against a physical team that’s well-coached. I saw some good things. I thought we had some head-scratching moments. But I thought our guys had a good approach and we need to continue to do that."
WSYX ABC6
Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
WSYX ABC6
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.9 billion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.9 billion!. No one matched the winning numbers drawn for Saturday's $1.6 billion jackpot. The drawing for the largest lottery prize ever takes place Monday night. If the winner takes the lump sum option, they will get $929 million...
WSYX ABC6
WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns on Friday!. The family-friendly holiday event features over 1 million LED lights, synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors will see shooting stars, floating snowflakes, dancing candy canes and lollipops, giant Christmas trees and of course, the tunnel of lights. This dazzling...
WSYX ABC6
2022 Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Columbus Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6/FOX 28 anchors Bob Kendrick and Stacia Naquin will once again be hosting the 2022 Central Ohio Veterans Day Parade in downtown Columbus. The parade will begin at noon at High Street and Nationwide and will end at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices rise nearly 28 cents in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices have increased nearly 28 cents per gallon in Columbus this past week, GasBuddy reports. The price of gas has risen 27.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon today. Prices in Columbus are 9.5 cents lower than a month ago and...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose pushes for voter turnout on November 8
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's time to get out the vote. The Midterm Election is on Tuesday and before you head out to cast your ballot there is some key information you need to know. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joins Good Day Columbus. For more information about...
WSYX ABC6
EarthxTV new show 'House of What!?' showcases unusual, environmentally sustainable homes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Have you ever wanted to live in an airplane? Maybe a magical tree house?. Well dreams like that are certainly becoming a reality thanks to a EarthxTV's new show 'House of What!?" Show host Chris Grundy joins Good Day Columbus to talk all unusual yet sustainable homes.
WSYX ABC6
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
WSYX ABC6
Man charged with killing teen near OSU campus due in court Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl near the Ohio State University campus will go before a judge Monday. Kyrique Camper, 19, is charged with murder and criminal mischief in the death of Aniyah Elie. Franklin County Municipal Court documents said Elie got into...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AG sues Family Dollar for listing false prices, engaging in 'bait advertising'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar for allegedly advertising items at one price and charging another price at the checkout counter. This suit comes just days after Yost sued Dollar General for the same thing. Family...
WSYX ABC6
92.3 WCOL's Brandon Boxer previews Country Music Association Awards airing Wednesday
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The greatest event in all of country music is happening in three days. The 2022 Country Music Association Awards kick off Wednesday on ABC 6 at 8 p.m. 92.3 WCOL's Brandon Boxer joins Good Day Columbus to preview the nominees and performances ahead. For more...
WSYX ABC6
Troopers in Madison County seize 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in U-Haul
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers discovered approximately $9 million worth of cocaine hidden under a false floor in a U-Haul truck. Court documents for Sebastian Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, state that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over...
WSYX ABC6
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman charged after burning teenage stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has been charged after allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon in September. Franklin County Municipal Court records said a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for numerous second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
