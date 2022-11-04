ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Ohio State stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) remained at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings after a 21-7 win over Northwestern Saturday in a game that was played in challenging weather conditions. The Buckeyes, who were outgained by the Wildcats (1-8), are also ranked No....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State opens season with 91-53 win over Robert Morris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team improved their mark to 6-0 in season-openers during the Chris Holtmann era, defeating Robert Morris on Monday night 91-53. "This was a good experience in playing against a veteran team in Robert Morris," Holtmann said. "This was a good opportunity to go against a physical team that’s well-coached. I saw some good things. I thought we had some head-scratching moments. But I thought our guys had a good approach and we need to continue to do that."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Powerball jackpot reaches $1.9 billion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.9 billion!. No one matched the winning numbers drawn for Saturday's $1.6 billion jackpot. The drawing for the largest lottery prize ever takes place Monday night. If the winner takes the lump sum option, they will get $929 million...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns on Friday!. The family-friendly holiday event features over 1 million LED lights, synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors will see shooting stars, floating snowflakes, dancing candy canes and lollipops, giant Christmas trees and of course, the tunnel of lights. This dazzling...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices rise nearly 28 cents in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices have increased nearly 28 cents per gallon in Columbus this past week, GasBuddy reports. The price of gas has risen 27.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon today. Prices in Columbus are 9.5 cents lower than a month ago and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 shot overnight in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man charged with killing teen near OSU campus due in court Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with killing a 17-year-old girl near the Ohio State University campus will go before a judge Monday. Kyrique Camper, 19, is charged with murder and criminal mischief in the death of Aniyah Elie. Franklin County Municipal Court documents said Elie got into...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus woman charged after burning teenage stepdaughter with heated spoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has been charged after allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon in September. Franklin County Municipal Court records said a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for numerous second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
COLUMBUS, OH

