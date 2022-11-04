ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WSYX ABC6

1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
WKBN

1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
TheDailyBeast

Did a Film Series Inspire Ohio Brothers to Massacre a Family?

Prosecutors in the trial of George Wagner IV, one of the men accused of executing members of an Ohio family in 2016, called a detective to testify Monday that Wagner may have been inspired to kill based on scenes from his favorite film series, The Boondock Saints.Screen grabs from the films were displayed in court as the case’s lead investigator, Ryan Scheiderer, laid out parallels between the films and the slaying of eight people from the Rhoden family.Jake Wagner, who has already pleaded guilty in the murders, testified in October that he watched The Boondock Saints to “psych himself up...
Terry Mansfield

Ohio's Most Dangerous Highways

Ohio is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Interstate 71 highway symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Ohio that are the most dangerous. The most hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones. This article will look at Ohio's most dangerous highways based on our research, including data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). We examined data for interstate highways, national highways, and state roads to compile our list of the most dangerous.
WSYX ABC6

Spike in cost for diesel fuel hurting trucking industry, impacting everyday items

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For months, Central Ohio has seen a major rise in the price of diesel fuel. The cost is having an impact on the trucking industry and its profits. Some truckers and businesses are stressing to families that the impact will trickle down to everyday items as well.
WSYX ABC6

Incumbent Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio gubernatorial race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mike DeWine has won a second term as Ohio's governor. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, who was trying to become the first woman to be elected governor of the Buckeye State. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. DeWine...
13abc.com

High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
sciotopost.com

$20,000 Ohio Bonus Cash prize sold in Lancaster

LANCASTER, OH – — Dominic Troiano of Lancaster is enjoying an autumn windfall after snagging a $20,000 prize playing the Ohio Lottery’s $10Ohio Bonus Cash scratch-off. https://www.ohiolottery.com/Games/ScratchOffs/10DollarGames/Ohio-Bonus-Cash. Dominic will receive approximately $14,400 after federal and state tax withholdings. He purchased his winning ticket from The Kroger Company...
WSYX ABC6

Push to reform Ohio redistricting process moving forward

Columbus — There is a push to reform Ohio's redistricting process, and it comes after the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly ruled that state congressional and legislative maps unfairly favor republicans. Still, those are the maps being used in the mid-term elections. In 2015 and again in 2018, nearly three-quarters...
WSYX ABC6

Ohio voters determine fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters voted on two ballot issues that will change the state constitution if passed. Issue 1 would make it easier to keep people in jail before their case heads to trial. Supporters have said it's all about public safety. Those against it said it...
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional semi brackets announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the high school football regional semifinal brackets for this coming weekend’s games. All games are set to be played this Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. at neutral locations, which can be found in the listings below. Divisions I, II, III, […]
