WSYX ABC6
Charges unsealed against gang leader connected with Ohio missionary group kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Federal prosecutors unsealed charges against several Haitian gang leaders, of which one gang is accused of kidnapping 17 people from an Ohio-based missionary group. Missionaries part of Christian Aid Ministries were abducted on Oct. 16, 2021, shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, in the...
WSYX ABC6
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
Did a Film Series Inspire Ohio Brothers to Massacre a Family?
Prosecutors in the trial of George Wagner IV, one of the men accused of executing members of an Ohio family in 2016, called a detective to testify Monday that Wagner may have been inspired to kill based on scenes from his favorite film series, The Boondock Saints.Screen grabs from the films were displayed in court as the case’s lead investigator, Ryan Scheiderer, laid out parallels between the films and the slaying of eight people from the Rhoden family.Jake Wagner, who has already pleaded guilty in the murders, testified in October that he watched The Boondock Saints to “psych himself up...
Ohio's Most Dangerous Highways
Ohio is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Interstate 71 highway symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Ohio that are the most dangerous. The most hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones. This article will look at Ohio's most dangerous highways based on our research, including data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). We examined data for interstate highways, national highways, and state roads to compile our list of the most dangerous.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio AG sues Family Dollar for listing false prices, engaging in 'bait advertising'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar for allegedly advertising items at one price and charging another price at the checkout counter. This suit comes just days after Yost sued Dollar General for the same thing. Family...
WSYX ABC6
Spike in cost for diesel fuel hurting trucking industry, impacting everyday items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For months, Central Ohio has seen a major rise in the price of diesel fuel. The cost is having an impact on the trucking industry and its profits. Some truckers and businesses are stressing to families that the impact will trickle down to everyday items as well.
Winning $39.3 million Classic Lotto ticket sold at Marysville convenience store
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
WSYX ABC6
Incumbent Mike DeWine defeats Nan Whaley in Ohio gubernatorial race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican Mike DeWine has won a second term as Ohio's governor. DeWine defeated Democrat Nan Whaley, who was trying to become the first woman to be elected governor of the Buckeye State. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed Tuesday night. DeWine...
Winner! 1 ticket wins Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in Ohio Lottery drawing Saturday: See where the winning ticket was sold
13abc.com
High Winds Causing Damage Around Northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Strong winds caused power outages in northwest Ohio this afternoon. As of 8:15 p.m. more than 1,000 customers in Williams County were without power, including nearly 75% of West Unity, according to Toledo Edison’s outage map. More than 1,000 customers each in Fulton, Wood and Lucas Counties were also in the dark at the time.
Len Rome’s Local Health: New MRI machine in Ohio
For some people, the thought of climbing into an MRI machine can turn them claustrophobic. But we need magnetic resonance imaging.
sciotopost.com
$20,000 Ohio Bonus Cash prize sold in Lancaster
LANCASTER, OH – — Dominic Troiano of Lancaster is enjoying an autumn windfall after snagging a $20,000 prize playing the Ohio Lottery’s $10Ohio Bonus Cash scratch-off. https://www.ohiolottery.com/Games/ScratchOffs/10DollarGames/Ohio-Bonus-Cash. Dominic will receive approximately $14,400 after federal and state tax withholdings. He purchased his winning ticket from The Kroger Company...
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Meet Ohio’s latest Powerball winner
One of two $1 million prizes in Monday's Powerball drawing has been claimed. That makes six $1 million Powerball winners in Ohio so far this year.
WSYX ABC6
Push to reform Ohio redistricting process moving forward
Columbus — There is a push to reform Ohio's redistricting process, and it comes after the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly ruled that state congressional and legislative maps unfairly favor republicans. Still, those are the maps being used in the mid-term elections. In 2015 and again in 2018, nearly three-quarters...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters determine fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters voted on two ballot issues that will change the state constitution if passed. Issue 1 would make it easier to keep people in jail before their case heads to trial. Supporters have said it's all about public safety. Those against it said it...
High school football regional semi brackets announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) has released the high school football regional semifinal brackets for this coming weekend’s games. All games are set to be played this Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. at neutral locations, which can be found in the listings below. Divisions I, II, III, […]
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Costco, the popular discount warehouse retail chain, recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Ohio store location. Read on to learn more. Costco is set to open a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, later this month. According to local reports, the grand opening has been set for 8 am on November 16, 2022.
