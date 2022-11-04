Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay counties monitoring increase in RSV cases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area counties are seeing an above-average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in their communities, according to the Florida Department of Heath. The increased cases are being monitored in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties, according to the FDOH in...
Heart Gallery in Lutz dozens of smiling faces of children looking for their forever home
LUTZ, Fla. - There are more than 3,000 kids waiting to be adopted in Hillsborough County, and a powerful exhibit at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Lutz is hoping to lower that number. It features dozens of smiling faces looking for their forever home. Every one of the bright-eyed kids...
Tampa Bay Reads: "Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six"
An internationally best-selling author and resident of Pinellas County is out with a new book "Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six." Lisa Unger talked about where she likes to write locally.
Tropical Storm Nicole closures, sandbags, storm information for Tampa Bay area
Counties in the Tampa Bay area are monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it approaches the East Coast of Florida. The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane later this week. Much of Florida's Gulf Coast, including the Tampa Bay area, is now under a Tropical Storm...
Lightning survivor back on the field
An 11-year-old Valrico boy is back on the lacrosse field five months after he was struck by lightning. He and his family were out on their boat when he was hit and went overboard, but thankfully his dad jumped in, pulled him from the water and immediately began CPR before paramedics arrived.
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
‘We are prepared’: Mayor Castor addresses City of Tampa’s preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor addressed the city's preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole on Tuesday.
Get fit for free with classes 5 nights a week at Curtis Hixon Park
TAMPA, Fla. - Getting fit this fall has never been easier with new free classes popping up in downtown Tampa. Just as the weather is starting to cool off, Tampa Downtown Partnership is revamping its fitness program with classes 5 nights a week at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Guests can...
Pinellas County residents watch Subtropical Storm Nicole swirl toward Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole is swirling off the Atlantic Coast heading toward the Bay Area by mid-week, forecasters say the storm should not impact voters on election day tomorrow.
Interactive coloring book teaches kids about water pollution
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A dynamic duo has a creative way to teach people about the dangers of water pollution. There commitment to getting the word out to clean up our water sources is what's right with Tampa Bay. Kids are captivated as Pamela Joy Trow reads from her interactive...
'New Beginnings' program gives homeless veterans opportunity to rebuild their lives
TAMPA, Fla. - As Veterans Day nears, a local non-profit is doing its part to help homeless veterans get back on their feet. For decades, New Beginnings of Tampa has provided housing, dental care, and other services to veterans in need. This week, three veterans are graduating from the program and getting apartments of their very own.
Health officials issue Blue-Green Algae Bloom alert for Pasco County lake
Pasco County, FL - The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Moody Lake. This is in response to a water sample taken on November 2, 2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Moody Lake.
Give the Gift of Experience This Holiday Season
While physical gifts are nice, gifting someone with an experience is a great way to...
SPCA of Florida holds Auction for Animals this weekend
The SPCA of Florida is holding their biggest fundraiser of the year in Lakeland this weekend. The 30th annual Auction for Animals will be held at the Florida Air Museum on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Polk County, residents near Peace River, brace for flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
BARTOW - When Ian hit a few weeks ago, Hurricane Ian flooded the Peace River, and the pump station at Peace River Village in Polk County broke, and sewers gushed into the flood water that covered nearby streets. The contaminated water rose to within an inch of Felix Atkinson's front...
Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities
Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country, with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
Tampa hosts sailing championships this week on Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa is hosting the 2022 2.4mR World Championship and Para Sailing International Championship Regatta this week. It’s being held at the Davis Islands Yacht Club. The event has drawn 41 sailors and their coaches from Finland, the US, Canada, Italy, Puerto Rico, South Korea, the UK,...
