Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay counties monitoring increase in RSV cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area counties are seeing an above-average number of cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in their communities, according to the Florida Department of Heath. The increased cases are being monitored in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota counties, according to the FDOH in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Local health officials monitor rise in RSV cases among children

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - RSV cases are on the rise across the country and in the Tampa Bay area, according to the CDC. Several local health departments Tuesday warned they're monitoring a higher number of pediatric emergency room visits caused by RSV compared to previous years. According to the CDC,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Lightning survivor back on the field

An 11-year-old Valrico boy is back on the lacrosse field five months after he was struck by lightning. He and his family were out on their boat when he was hit and went overboard, but thankfully his dad jumped in, pulled him from the water and immediately began CPR before paramedics arrived.
VALRICO, FL
fox13news.com

Get fit for free with classes 5 nights a week at Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla. - Getting fit this fall has never been easier with new free classes popping up in downtown Tampa. Just as the weather is starting to cool off, Tampa Downtown Partnership is revamping its fitness program with classes 5 nights a week at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Guests can...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Interactive coloring book teaches kids about water pollution

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A dynamic duo has a creative way to teach people about the dangers of water pollution. There commitment to getting the word out to clean up our water sources is what's right with Tampa Bay. Kids are captivated as Pamela Joy Trow reads from her interactive...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'New Beginnings' program gives homeless veterans opportunity to rebuild their lives

TAMPA, Fla. - As Veterans Day nears, a local non-profit is doing its part to help homeless veterans get back on their feet. For decades, New Beginnings of Tampa has provided housing, dental care, and other services to veterans in need. This week, three veterans are graduating from the program and getting apartments of their very own.
TAMPA, FL
Orlando Weekly

Rents are going down across the country, with notable exceptions in these Florida cities

Good news for everyone except Florida! Rent increases are slowing down across the country,  with an exception for many cities across the Sunshine State. According to a joint study released today from Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast and University of Alabama, 38 out of 100 measured housing markets across the county experienced a slight decline in rental prices in September.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa hosts sailing championships this week on Davis Islands

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa is hosting the 2022 2.4mR World Championship and Para Sailing International Championship Regatta this week. It’s being held at the Davis Islands Yacht Club. The event has drawn 41 sailors and their coaches from Finland, the US, Canada, Italy, Puerto Rico, South Korea, the UK,...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Pasco lake threatened by blue green algae

Pasco health officials are warning residents to steer clear of Moody Lake after finding harmful blue-green algae toxins in the water. In some cases, coming in contact with the toxins can cause upper-respiratory issues and skin irritation.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

