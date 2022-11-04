Read full article on original website
Colorado election results: Proposition 122
DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding Tuesday whether to vote for or against Proposition 122, which would legalize psychedelic mushrooms. A “yes” vote for Prop 122 would make psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado, establish government-regulated centers for using mushrooms medicinally, and decriminalize the personal possession, growing, sharing, and use, but not the sale, of five natural psychedelic substances for those 21 over.
Prop 123 results: Funding for affordable housing programs
DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding whether to vote for or against Proposition 123, which would create a new fund for affordable housing programs. A “yes” vote for Prop 123 would set aside a portion of annual state income tax revenue from the General Fund, up to 0.1% of annual taxable income, for affordable housing programs under the Office of Economic Development and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
Colorado: Colorado's Polis faces feisty challenge in bid for 2nd term
DENVER (AP) — In his campaign for a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis has had to fend off attacks by GOP challenger Heidi Ganahl on his pandemic record, surging crime and the fentanyl crisis -- topics that dominated clashes between the two in multiple forums and debates leading up to Tuesday’s midterm election.
Propositions changing the sale, distribution of alcohol in Colorado
DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding whether to vote for or against Props 124, 125, and 126, which would all change the way alcohol is sold in the state. Proposition 124 would change rules surrounding the number of licenses for liquor stores. A “yes” vote for Prop 124 would...
Caraveo, Kirkmeyer compete for new Colorado seat in US House
DENVER — State Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D) and state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) were facing off in Tuesday’s election to decide who will represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. CD-8 was created after the 2020 U.S. Census and includes parts of...
Voters decide on free meals for Colorado’s K-12 students
DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding whether to vote for or against Prop FF, which would change the way free lunches work in Colorado schools. A “yes” vote for Prop FF would provide free meals to all K-12 students within participating districts and increase pay for school food preparation workers. It would also subsidize Colorado-grown and Colorado-produced food.
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
How to find 2022 election results and get alerts from 9NEWS
DENVER — You’ve filled out your midterm ballot, and now Election Day is here. It’s time to follow the results at 9NEWS.com/elections. It’s not a presidential election year, but there are plenty of statewide races and ballot issues to be decided on Nov. 8. 9NEWS will...
Ballot measure aims to address Colorado's rising cost of living
Election Day is fast approaching, just one day away now.CBS News Colorado has been letting you know about all the issues on your ballot - not just the major races across the state.One ballot measure aims to address the rising cost of living in our state.Colorado is now one of the most expensive states to live in and a lack of housing is one of the biggest reasons.Proposition 123 would transfer one-tenth of 1% of taxable income - about $290 million every year - from the general fund to an affordable housing fund.We recently talked to a Denver teacher who...
A blue Colorado in a red wave? | ELECTION 2022
In a year when Republicans are poised to pick up high-profile races, could Colorado become the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave on Election Day?. In Arizona, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is slightly favored to win. In Nevada, the race for governor is considered a tossup, and Republicans even have the chance to pick up the governor's mansion in Oregon because of that state's unusual three-way race.
Voters deciding on proposition adding tax information to ballots
DENVER — Colorado voters were deciding on Tuesday whether to vote for or against Proposition GG, which would require additional tax information on future ballots and petitions. A “yes” vote for Prop GG would require a tax information table on petitions and ballots for any citizen-related measure that changes...
Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report
Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
Here are results for Denver’s municipal ballot measures
DENVER — Denver voters were deciding seven local ballot measures on Tuesday on issues including sidewalks, recycling and composting, evictions and a tax to fund public libraries. Here are the latest results on those measures from the Denver Elections Division. > More elections coverage from 9NEWS. Referred Question 2I:...
Here are the big races to watch, what to expect on election night in Colorado
DENVER — Colorado’s top race this November features Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet’s quest for a third term against Republican Joe O’Dea, a construction firm owner and first-time candidate. O’Dea is testing whether a Republican can win a U.S. Senate race by supporting some abortion rights in...
Marijuana reached a pandemic peak, next comes uncertainty
As the new kid on the block, legal marijuana knew no bounds. Annual sales in Colorado grew exponentially since launching in 2014, and peaking at $2.2 billion in 2021. Yes, but: The party's over. The industry faces its first real crisis as sales and wholesale prices plummet, a double supply-and-demand crunch that's leading to significant retail closures and layoffs.
Latest results: Colorado state Senate and House, balance of power
DENVER — A handful of races will determine party control of the Colorado state Senate on Tuesday, while in the state House of Representatives, GOP candidates have a shot at flipping enough seats to create a near evenly split legislature. Democrats currently hold a 21-14 advantage in the state...
Dozens of Colorado companies making it easier for employees to vote
More than 80 Colorado companies are encouraging their employees to vote by taking part in Time To Vote — a nonpartisan movement aimed at boosting voter participation in the U.S. The 2020 general election saw record voter turnout, with more than 158.4 million Americans casting their ballots for Joe...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Colorado Lottery reopens claims offices without appointments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Lottery is reopening its claims offices to the public just as Powerball fever grips the country. The Colorado Lottery said its claims offices will re-open to the public on Monday, after three years of being appointment-only due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Starting Monday, lottery...
