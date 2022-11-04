ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Newly redeveloped Lexington Market holds soft opening; grand opening delayed by challenges with shipping, equipment, permits

By Latrice Hill
 4 days ago
Lelia Ellerbe
3d ago

If they are not bringing back the old hot dog stand The chicken and fry stands.The old bakeries and peanut stand that was at front of Lexington Street Side good riddance.They MUST rid itself of the dopies and dealers I will never go back to downtown Baltimore.

xxxKamrOxXxFaZEBoy x
3d ago

to bad you have to walk over drug attics fight thugs and worry youll get killed going there

Salt
4d ago

The real challenges they won't say are the shootings and muggings in that area. Part of the dump they call Bodymore.

